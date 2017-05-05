Championship
Wigan12:00Leeds
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Shaun MacDonald stretchered off
Shaun MacDonald suffered a serious leg injury in a first-half collision with George Evans last week

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Wigan will be without Shaun MacDonald who broke his leg in last week's defeat by Reading, which confirmed the Latics' relegation to League One.

    Jake Buxton (toe), Will Grigg, Alex Gilbey, Andy Kellett, Donervon Daniels (all knee), Reece James (ankle) and Jakob Haugaard (shoulder) are also out.

    Leeds defender Pontus Jansson is suspended so Liam Cooper is likely to come back in after his six-match ban.

    Midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) is out.

    Match facts

    • Wigan have only conceded four goals in seven league games against Leeds, keeping four clean sheets (W4 D1 L2).
    • Leeds won their last league visit to the DW Stadium in March 2015 and are looking to win back-to-back games there in all competitions for the first time.
    • Wigan have conceded 23 goals in their last seven matches played on the final day of league seasons (W2 D1 L4), conceding 19 goals in those four defeats.
    • Leeds have won eight away league games this season - they haven't won nine in the second tier since the 1963/64 season, when they won 12 on their way to promotion to the top-flight.
    • Nick Powell has scored five goals in his last five league games, despite failing to find the net in his last two.
    • Chris Wood has scored more match-winning goals than any other Championship player this season (9).

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

    Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired