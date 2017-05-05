Newcastle United v Barnsley

Dwight Gayle has scored 22 goals this season but only once in his last six appearances

Newcastle United will win the title if they beat Barnsley and Brighton do not better than draw with Aston Villa.

Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles is out after groin surgery and winger Matt Ritchie is suspended, but striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) is hopeful of being included.

Barnsley forward Adam Armstrong is ineligible against his parent club.

Captain Marc Roberts (ankle) is out, so Adam Jackson will continue in central defence alongside Angus MacDonald.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, speaking to BBC Newcastle: "It has been an interesting end of the season. We had an advantage and lost the advantage, Brighton had the advantage and have now lost it a little bit.

"We have to be really pleased with the season and what we have achieved. Now we have an opportunity to be even happier. It is a great opportunity, hopefully the fans will enjoy it and we can win and everything will be even better.

"I don't think I will be worrying about the other [Brighton] game. We have to make sure we win, we have to do our job. Sometimes when you try to tell the players what is happening they can play with more pressure and play worse. We have try and play good football."

