Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes with his team guaranteed a place in the play-offs, where they could face Fulham.
However, the Portuguese has said he will not call on players from the club's under-23 team.
Fulham's on-loan Derby striker Chris Martin is available again after serving a three-game suspension.
Boss Slavisa Jokanovic could also look to make changes with the Cottagers all but guaranteed a sixth-placed finish.
Fulham would have to lose and Leeds would have to beat Wigan, while overturning a 13-goal swing, for the west London side to miss out.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last 19 league games against Fulham at Hillsborough (W10 D8).
- Fulham's 3-0 win at Hillsborough in December 1973 is their only clean sheet in 32 league visits there.
- Jordan Rhodes has scored in each of his three Football League starts against Fulham, netting three goals.
- Fulham haven't won a league game in Sheffield since April 1985 (D3 L5), a win 1-0 over Sheffield United.
- The Owls have won 15 league games at Hillsborough this season, their best tally in a second tier season since 1983-84 (16), when they won promotion the top-flight.
- The Cottagers have scored 38 away league goals this season, their best tally since netting 41 in 2000-01, when they won the second tier.