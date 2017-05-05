Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Chris Martin has not played for Fulham since being sent off in the 3-1 win at Norwich on 14 April

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes with his team guaranteed a place in the play-offs, where they could face Fulham.

However, the Portuguese has said he will not call on players from the club's under-23 team.

Fulham's on-loan Derby striker Chris Martin is available again after serving a three-game suspension.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic could also look to make changes with the Cottagers all but guaranteed a sixth-placed finish.

Fulham would have to lose and Leeds would have to beat Wigan, while overturning a 13-goal swing, for the west London side to miss out.

