Sheff Wed12:00Fulham
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Chris Martin
Chris Martin has not played for Fulham since being sent off in the 3-1 win at Norwich on 14 April

    Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes with his team guaranteed a place in the play-offs, where they could face Fulham.

    However, the Portuguese has said he will not call on players from the club's under-23 team.

    Fulham's on-loan Derby striker Chris Martin is available again after serving a three-game suspension.

    Boss Slavisa Jokanovic could also look to make changes with the Cottagers all but guaranteed a sixth-placed finish.

    Fulham would have to lose and Leeds would have to beat Wigan, while overturning a 13-goal swing, for the west London side to miss out.

    Match facts

    • Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last 19 league games against Fulham at Hillsborough (W10 D8).
    • Fulham's 3-0 win at Hillsborough in December 1973 is their only clean sheet in 32 league visits there.
    • Jordan Rhodes has scored in each of his three Football League starts against Fulham, netting three goals.
    • Fulham haven't won a league game in Sheffield since April 1985 (D3 L5), a win 1-0 over Sheffield United.
    • The Owls have won 15 league games at Hillsborough this season, their best tally in a second tier season since 1983-84 (16), when they won promotion the top-flight.
    • The Cottagers have scored 38 away league goals this season, their best tally since netting 41 in 2000-01, when they won the second tier.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
