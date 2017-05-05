Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Having already celebrated promotion almost three weeks ago, after successive defeats, Brighton now have their last chance to acclaim the Championship title too

Aston Villa are without injured top scorer Jonathan Kodjia (broken ankle) for their final home game as they seek a win that may deny already-promoted Brighton the Championship title.

Australia international Mile Jedinak is doubtful with a groin problem.

Brighton's 11-goal striker Sam Baldock is set to return after missing seven matches with a glute injury.

But Shane Duffy (fractured metatarsal) and fellow defender Connor Goldson remain sidelined.

Villa's 19-goal striker Kodjia must now visit a specialist in Europe this week to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Despite losing their last two matches, Championship leaders Brighton will clinch the title if they match or better Newcastle's result at home to Barnsley.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

"We have one last opportunity to win the title and that's absolutely something that we want to do.

"It's not the main ambition of the season, the main ambition of the season we've already achieved, but I don't think you can go into any campaign or any period of the season without wanting these challenges.

"The moment that we had achieved our goal which was achieving promotion, very quickly after that it was about winning the title.

"We've got one last opportunity to win it, and I do think there would be that tinge of disappointment at the end of the game if we're not able to do that."

