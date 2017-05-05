Championship
Aston Villa12:00Brighton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Having already celebrated promotion almost three weeks ago, after successive defeats, Brighton now have their last chance to acclaim the Championship title too

    Aston Villa are without injured top scorer Jonathan Kodjia (broken ankle) for their final home game as they seek a win that may deny already-promoted Brighton the Championship title.

    Australia international Mile Jedinak is doubtful with a groin problem.

    Brighton's 11-goal striker Sam Baldock is set to return after missing seven matches with a glute injury.

    But Shane Duffy (fractured metatarsal) and fellow defender Connor Goldson remain sidelined.

    Villa's 19-goal striker Kodjia must now visit a specialist in Europe this week to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Blackburn.

    Despite losing their last two matches, Championship leaders Brighton will clinch the title if they match or better Newcastle's result at home to Barnsley.

    Brighton manager Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

    "We have one last opportunity to win the title and that's absolutely something that we want to do.

    "It's not the main ambition of the season, the main ambition of the season we've already achieved, but I don't think you can go into any campaign or any period of the season without wanting these challenges.

    "The moment that we had achieved our goal which was achieving promotion, very quickly after that it was about winning the title.

    "We've got one last opportunity to win it, and I do think there would be that tinge of disappointment at the end of the game if we're not able to do that."

    Match facts

    • Villa have never lost at home to Brighton in any competition, in 10 meetings - the most recent a 3-2 victory in the FA Cup in January 2010.
    • The Seagulls' last victory over Villa was a 1-0 top-flight win at the Goldstone Ground in December 1980.
    • The two sides drew 1-1 when they met at the Amex back in November, Glenn Murray equalising Nathan Baker's first-half opener.
    • Since winning his first match against Villa as Newcastle boss in August 2010 - a 6-0 hammering - Brighton boss Chris Hughton has not been on the winning side in any of his last six meetings with Villa, in all competitions.
    • Anthony Knockaert has been directly involved in more league goals (23) than any other Championship midfielder in 2016-17 (15 goals, 8 assists).
    • Brighton will be up against Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood for the first time since he left the south coast to move to the Midlands in November.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

