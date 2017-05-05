Championship
Nottm Forest12:00Ipswich
Venue: City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Zach Clough
Zach Clough has scored four goals for Nottingham Forest since joining in January

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Nottingham Forest have doubts over Danny Fox, Zach Clough and Jack Hobbs going into their crucial final Championship match of the season.

    Forest are just one place above the Championship relegation zone, level on points with Blackburn.

    Forward Tom Lawrence will not be available for opponents Ipswich because of an ankle problem.

    On-loan Toumani Diagouraga (groin) has returned to Leeds, and there are doubts over David McGoldrick and Teddy Bishop.

    Midfielder Kevin Bru and defender Tommy Smith will also be assessed.

    Championship table

    Relegation permutations

    Blackburn face Brentford at Griffin Park and will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.

    Birmingham will be safe if they win at Bristol City, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.

    Match facts

    • Forest have not lost a home league game against Ipswich in any of their last 11 matches (W5 D6).
    • The Tractor Boys' last league victory at the City Ground came in December 1999, a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Matt Holland.
    • Nottingham Forest have lost their last three final day fixtures played at home, last beating Portsmouth 2-0 back in 2012.
    • Only Aston Villa (14) and Rotherham (17) have scored fewer away goals in the Championship this season than Ipswich (18).
    • Forest have only failed to score in one of their last 10 home games, vs relegation rivals Blackburn in April (0-1).
    • Tom Lawrence has scored more goals (9) and provided more assists (9) than any other Ipswich player in the Championship this season.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

