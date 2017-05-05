Championship
Brentford12:00Blackburn
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn start the final weekend 22nd, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference and two points behind Birmingham

    Blackburn have injury concerns ahead of their final match of the season, which they start in the relegation zone.

    Manager Tony Mowbray said "one or two" unnamed players had missed training this week with knocks, while Corry Evans (groin) is definitely sidelined.

    Brentford will check on the fitness of Maxime Colin (hip) and Ryan Woods (foot), while Rico Henry remains out.

    Alan McCormack hopes to shake off a groin injury to play his final game for the Bees before leaving in the summer.

    Championship bottom six

    Relegation permutations

    Blackburn will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.

    Birmingham will be safe if they win, regardless of results elsewhere. However, if Blackburn and Forest both win, anything less than a victory for Blues would send them down. A draw would not be enough in that scenario as they have the worst goal difference of the three clubs, who would all finish on 51 points.

    Analysis

    Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire: "The season comes down to one last match, which has been likened to a cup final. For Blackburn Rovers, it's more important than that.

    "Unthinkable has been the word used in terms of relegation all season. It would be a shattering blow for a club, still feeling the effects of relegation from the Premier League and poor recruitment decisions in the aftermath.

    "A victory might not secure their status. A defeat might. They just have to look after themselves, with an ear on what's happening at Ashton Gate and the City Ground."

    Match facts

    • The Bees have won three of their last four home league games against Blackburn, but lost their most recent meeting, in March 2016 (0-1).
    • Victory for Rovers would give them a league double over Brentford for the first time since the 1948/49 season.
    • Brentford have won their last three games on the last day of a league season, netting 10 goals and conceding once in those games.
    • Blackburn have not lost on any of their last five league trips to London (W1 D4), with that one win coming at Griffin Park.
    • Only Chris Wood (15) has scored more league goals than Brentford pair Lasse Vibe and Jota (both 12) in the Championship in 2017.
    • Elliott Bennett has been directly involved in three of Blackburn's last six league goals (two goals, one assist).

    Sunday 7th May 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
