Burton Albion v Reading
- BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has said midfielder Will Miller and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater will start.
Top scorer Jackson Irvine is fit despite coming off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley, a result which secured Burton's Championship status.
Reading, who can secure a third-place finish with a win, have a doubt over midfielder Garath McCleary.
Stephen Quinn could feature after returning to training this week.
Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"We're going to Burton to win the game. If we win, we'll play Fulham.
"We don't feel we'll be any more or less favourites in the play-offs against them or Huddersfield or Sheffield Wednesday, our focus is just on beating Burton.
"You don't want to go into the play-offs with a feeling that you didn't perform the previous Sunday, so we're going to give everything to win that game.
"I think that's the most important feeling you can project towards the players that you're confident, you picked up a win and you're heading into the play-offs."
Match facts
- This will be the second Football League meeting between these teams - Reading won the reverse fixture this season back in November (3-0).
- The Royals also won a League Cup tie in August 2009 against the Brewers, hammering them 5-1 at the Madejski Stadium.
- Nigel Clough has tasted defeat in seven of his nine previous league meetings with Reading (W1 D1), with his only win coming in November 2009 as Derby manager.
- Reading are the first team since the introduction of the Football League play-offs in 1986-87 to qualify for them despite conceding 45 or more away league goals during the regular season.
- Burton's top scorer in home league games this season is tied between four different players, who have all scored four goals each (Cauley Woodrow, Marvin Sordell, Lloyd Dyer and Jackson Irvine).