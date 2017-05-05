Championship
Norwich12:00QPR
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

John Ruddy
John Ruddy was back-up to Joe Hart during England's World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy is set for his final appearance for the club after being confirmed as one of seven players to leave this summer.

    Forward Steven Naismith is banned for the last game of the season after his red card in their draw at Leeds.

    QPR secured Championship safety with victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend and could make changes.

    Defender Grant Hall is a doubt, while defender Darnell Furlong and midfielder Michael Doughty could start.

    Match facts

    • The Canaries have lost just one of their last 13 league matches against QPR at Carrow Road (W9 D3) - a 1-0 defeat in September 2008.
    • QPR - who won 2-1 against Norwich in this season's reverse fixture - haven't won both league fixtures in a season against them since the 1983-84 season.
    • This will be Ian Holloway's first away league visit to Carrow Road since losing 6-1 as Millwall boss on Boxing Day 2014 - it's one of only three occasions he's seen one of his sides concede six goals in a league game (also Leeds 6-1 QPR in November 2004 and Arsenal 6-0 Blackpool in August 2010).
    • Norwich have scored 51 home league goals this season, their most in a season since 1985-86 (also 51); their record for a league season is 56, achieved in 1952-53 and 1955-56.
    • The Canaries have lost just one of their last 11 home league games (W7 D3).
    • Meanwhile, the Hoops have lost five of their last six on the road (D1), including each of the last four.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton45288973393492
    2Newcastle452871082404291
    3Reading45257136462282
    4Sheff Wed452491259431681
    5Huddersfield45256145655181
    6Fulham4521141083562777
    7Leeds452281560461474
    8Norwich4519101681691267
    9Derby451812155349466
    10Brentford4518101774621264
    11Preston451614156462262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolves451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18QPR45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    View full Championship table

