BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Hull: Marco Silva says point 'very important'

Hull secure 'important point' - Silva

Hull manager Marco Silva says the point his side earned in the 0-0 draw with Southampton was a "very important" one in their fight against relegation.

MATCH REPORT:Southampton 0-0 Hull

Top videos

Video

Hull secure 'important point' - Silva

Video

Sunderland relegation a 'terrible' feeling

Video

Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation

Video

Death threats & spat at - West Brom's McClean on life in the public eye

Video

Joshua & Klitschko face off ahead of showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'How did that go in?!' Scorchers' amazing buzzer-beater

Video

Bournemouth aiming for highest finish - Howe

Video

Shields breaks goal record in GB rout

Video

I'm ready to play against Swansea, jokes Mourinho

Video

Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Hawkins

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Pro12 highlights: Edinburgh 24-20 NG Dragons

Video

Line of Duty boss like 'Paisley, Shankly & Fergie'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Our dedicated volunteer coaches

Free Athletics Training Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired