BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Hull: Marco Silva says point 'very important'
Hull secure 'important point' - Silva
- From the section Football
Hull manager Marco Silva says the point his side earned in the 0-0 draw with Southampton was a "very important" one in their fight against relegation.
MATCH REPORT:Southampton 0-0 Hull
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired