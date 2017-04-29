BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley: Clarets' first away win outstanding - Dyche
Burnley's first away win outstanding - Dyche
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his players were "outstanding" in recording their first Premier League away win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired