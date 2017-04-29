Caf confirm Mali's suspension has been lifted by Fifa

Mali's national football team will now be allowed to participate in international competitions.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed that the suspension of Mali's Football Association (FEMAFOOT) has been lifted by the sport's world body Fifa.

Mali were originally banned from global football in March after the country's Sports Minister Housseïni Amion Guindo had dissolved the executive committee of FEMAFOOT.

Fifa, who do not look kindly on government interference, had said the ban would only be lifted when the FEMAFOOT board was reinstated.

On Saturday, Caf announced that a letter dated 28 April 2017 and signed by Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura had confirmed the reinstatement of FEMAFOOT's executive committee, thereby allowing Mali back into the international fold.

Caf say Mali are now clear to participate in the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon from 14 to 28 May 2017.

Ethiopia would have replaced holders Mali at the tournament if the suspension had not been lifted.

Mali will be based in Libreville for the U-17s Nations Cup and are set to play in Group B alongside Angola, Niger and Tanzania.

The hosts Gabon will take on Cameroon, Ghana and Guinea in Port Gentil in Group A.