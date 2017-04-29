BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth: Cherries aiming for highest finish - Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says his team are now aiming to record their highest ever league finish, after beating Sunderland 1-0 and relegating the Black Cats from the Premier League.

