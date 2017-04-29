BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth: David Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation
Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes tells Black Cats fans the club will do "everything they can" to put things right, after being relegated from the Premier League by losing 1-0 to Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth
