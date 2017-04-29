BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth: David Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation

Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation

Sunderland manager David Moyes tells Black Cats fans the club will do "everything they can" to put things right, after being relegated from the Premier League by losing 1-0 to Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Moyes 'feels' for fans after relegation

Video

Death threats & spat at - West Brom's McClean on life in the public eye

Video

Joshua & Klitschko face off ahead of showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'How did that go in?!' Scorchers' amazing buzzer-beater

Video

Bournemouth aiming for highest finish - Howe

Video

Shields breaks goal record in GB rout

Video

'Fantastic' break from Ding levels semi-final at 12-12

  • From the section Snooker
Video

I'm ready to play against Swansea, jokes Mourinho

Video

Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Hawkins

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Pro12 highlights: Edinburgh 24-20 NG Dragons

Video

Line of Duty boss like 'Paisley, Shankly & Fergie'

Video

I'll go as far as I need to get win - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Our dedicated volunteer coaches

Free Athletics Training Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired