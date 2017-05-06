Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 2Spark
- 5Scullion
- 6Fairbairn
- 3Phillips
- 10McKenna
- 4NotmanBooked at 82mins
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
- 9RutherfordSubstituted forHamiltonat 55'minutes
- 11MurrellSubstituted forVerlaqueat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Verlaque
- 13McKirdy
- 14Hamilton
- 15Kessels
- 16Watt
- 17Donkor
- 20Walker
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2DunsmoreSubstituted forDonaldsonat 45'minutes
- 12Caddow
- 21Mbu
- 3PorteousBooked at 47mins
- 10GuthrieSubstituted forMafokoat 78'minutes
- 6Walker
- 8GairBooked at 45mins
- 5CummingsSubstituted forMcConnellat 77'minutes
- 7Allan
- 9Riordan
Substitutes
- 14Donaldson
- 15Mafoko
- 16McConnell
- 17Deniran
- 18Laird
- 19McKee
- 20Stobie
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 695
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Booking
Serge Mafoko (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Jordan Caddow (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mark McConnell (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Brennan.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Attempt missed. Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Serge Mafoko replaces Ross Guthrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Mark McConnell replaces Dean Cummings.
Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, Edinburgh City 1. Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Walker with a cross.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gordon Donaldson (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Ross Guthrie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Guthrie (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Lee Hamilton replaces Greg Rutherford because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ryan Porteous (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Edinburgh City).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 2, Edinburgh City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Edinburgh City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Gordon Donaldson replaces Aaron Dunsmore because of an injury.
Booking
Dougie Gair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Dougie Gair (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Dean Cummings (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.