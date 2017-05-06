Scottish League Two
Forfar2Annan Athletic3

Forfar Athletic v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1Adam
  • 2BainSubstituted forScottat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 4Travis
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3McLaughlinBooked at 71mins
  • 7CoxSubstituted forMunroat 45'minutes
  • 6MaloneSubstituted forFotheringhamat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10SwankieBooked at 70mins
  • 11Denholm
  • 8Peters
  • 9Lister

Substitutes

  • 12Munro
  • 14Milne
  • 15Fotheringham
  • 16Malone
  • 17Scott
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21McGovern

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Home
  • 4Bronsky
  • 5Watson
  • 3Lucas
  • 7WrightSubstituted forWeathersonat 69'minutes
  • 6Skelton
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 11DachnowiczSubstituted forOmarat 60'minutes
  • 9McKenna
  • 10OsadolorSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Currie
  • 14Omar
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Krissian
  • 17Smith
  • 18Flanagan
  • 19Weatherson
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Marc Scott.

Booking

Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marc Scott (Forfar Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt blocked. Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith replaces Smart Osadolor.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Marc Scott replaces Jamie Bain.

Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Eddie Malone.

Booking

Christopher McLaughlin (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Forfar Athletic).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David McKenna (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Peter Weatherson replaces Max Wright.

Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Jim Lister (Forfar Athletic).

Stephen Bronsky (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Max Wright (Annan Athletic).

David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).

Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rabin Omar replaces Przemyslaw Dachnowicz.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 3. Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jim Lister.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Home.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath361812663362766
2Forfar361810869482164
3Annan Athletic36184146058258
4Montrose361410124453-952
5Elgin361491367472051
6Stirling361211135059-947
7Edinburgh City361110153744-743
8Berwick361010164964-1540
9Clyde36108184964-1538
10Cowdenbeath3698194055-1535
View full Scottish League Two table

