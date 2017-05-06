Scottish League Two
Stirling1Arbroath1

Stirling Albion v Arbroath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Smith
  • 5Caddis
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6Forsyth
  • 3Quigley
  • 4BlackBooked at 38mins
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forNguene Bikeyat 65'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 69minsSubstituted forVezzaat 78'minutes
  • 10SmithBooked at 51mins
  • 9HendersonSubstituted forMorrisonat 77'minutes
  • 20Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 11McLaren
  • 12Mills
  • 14Colquhoun
  • 15Morrison
  • 16Vezza
  • 19Nguene Bikey
  • 21Binnie

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3HodgeSubstituted forSukarat 64'minutes
  • 8McCord
  • 7Smyth
  • 6Whatley
  • 11LinnSubstituted forKaderat 67'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 9Doris
  • 10ScottSubstituted forPruntyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Prunty
  • 14Kader
  • 15Sukar
  • 16Malin
  • 17Ferns
  • 18McCallum
  • 20Douglas
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
1,748

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Omar Kader.

Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).

Bryan Prunty (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Bryan Prunty replaces Martin Scott.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Alberto Vezza replaces Willie Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Callumn Morrison replaces Blair Henderson.

Booking

Omar Kader (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Arbroath 1. Blair Henderson (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by Omar Kader (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Willie Robertson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Jass Sukar (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Blair Henderson (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Smyth.

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.

Booking

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion).

Jass Sukar (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Nguene Bikey replaces Connor McMullan.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Jass Sukar replaces Bryan Hodge.

Attempt saved. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Connor McMullan (Stirling Albion).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bryan Hodge (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Steven Doris (Arbroath).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath361812663362766
2Forfar361810869482164
3Annan Athletic36184146058258
4Montrose361410124453-952
5Elgin361491367472051
6Stirling361211135059-947
7Edinburgh City361110153744-743
8Berwick361010164964-1540
9Clyde36108184964-1538
10Cowdenbeath3698194055-1535
View full Scottish League Two table

