Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Elgin City v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 5Nicolson
- 4McHardy
- 3MacPhee
- 7DoddSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutes
- 6Smith
- 10Reilly
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 9McLeishSubstituted forGunnat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gunn
- 14Moore
- 15Stewart
- 16Brownlie
- 17Sinnamon
- 18Bruce
- 21Mackay
Cowdenbeath
- 17Sneddon
- 23Pyper
- 2Syme
- 5RumsbyBooked at 71mins
- 16RutherfordBooked at 83mins
- 20BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes
- 4MullenSubstituted forMuirheadat 81'minutes
- 6MillerBooked at 64mins
- 12Henderson
- 9Carrick
- 14Renton
Substitutes
- 1McGurn
- 7Moore
- 8O'Brien
- 11Rooney
- 18Johnston
- 21McLauchlan
- 29Muirhead
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 909
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.
Booking
Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Fraser Mullen because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Keiran Stewart replaces Chris Dodd.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).
Liam Henderson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Craig Gunn replaces Chris McLeish.
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel Moore replaces Alisdair Sutherland.
Attempt saved. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Lewis Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.
Booking
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Dale Carrick (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Shaun Rutherford.
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.