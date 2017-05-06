Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cowdenbeath0

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Nicolson
  • 4McHardy
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7DoddSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutes
  • 6Smith
  • 10Reilly
  • 11SutherlandSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forGunnat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gunn
  • 14Moore
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Brownlie
  • 17Sinnamon
  • 18Bruce
  • 21Mackay

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Sneddon
  • 23Pyper
  • 2Syme
  • 5RumsbyBooked at 71mins
  • 16RutherfordBooked at 83mins
  • 20BuchananSubstituted forMooreat 64'minutes
  • 4MullenSubstituted forMuirheadat 81'minutes
  • 6MillerBooked at 64mins
  • 12Henderson
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Renton

Substitutes

  • 1McGurn
  • 7Moore
  • 8O'Brien
  • 11Rooney
  • 18Johnston
  • 21McLauchlan
  • 29Muirhead
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
909

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.

Booking

Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Fraser Mullen because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Keiran Stewart replaces Chris Dodd.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

Liam Henderson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Craig Gunn replaces Chris McLeish.

Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel Moore replaces Alisdair Sutherland.

Attempt saved. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Lewis Moore replaces Robbie Buchanan.

Booking

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Dale Carrick (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Shaun Rutherford.

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath361812663362766
2Forfar361810869482164
3Annan Athletic36184146058258
4Montrose361410124453-952
5Elgin361491367472051
6Stirling361211135059-947
7Edinburgh City361110153744-743
8Berwick361010164964-1540
9Clyde36108184964-1538
10Cowdenbeath3698194055-1535
