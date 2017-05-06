Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Brechin1

Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 17Bowman
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 5mins
  • 4Marsh
  • 5Kerr
  • 3Duthie
  • 7Mazana-MartinezSubstituted forRoyat 83'minutes
  • 8Millar
  • 6Berry
  • 11Furtado
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1McCabe
  • 12McCormack
  • 14Meechan
  • 15Summers
  • 16Grant
  • 18Roy
  • 19Smith

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 4Lynas
  • 5Hill
  • 3Dyer
  • 6DaleBooked at 57mins
  • 8Graham
  • 7TroutenSubstituted forFordat 29'minutes
  • 10Watt
  • 11LoveSubstituted forFuscoat 66'minutes
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Caldwell
  • 14Fusco
  • 15Ford
  • 16O'Neil
  • 17Dods
  • 20O'Neil
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
557

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Ally Roy (Stenhousemuir).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ally Roy replaces Carlos Mazana-Martinez.

Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Fraser Kerr (Stenhousemuir).

Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Finn Graham.

Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ally Love because of an injury.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.

Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Fraser Kerr.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir).

Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Brechin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Brechin City 1.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston36263780324881
2Alloa361711869442562
3Airdrieonians36164166166-552
4Brechin36155164349-650
5East Fife361211134143-247
6Queen's Park361210143751-1446
7Stranraer36119164550-542
8Albion36119164148-742
9Peterhead361010164459-1540
10Stenhousemuir36116194564-1939
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired