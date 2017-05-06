Foul by Ally Roy (Stenhousemuir).
Stenhousemuir v Brechin City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 17Bowman
- 2RobertsonBooked at 5mins
- 4Marsh
- 5Kerr
- 3Duthie
- 7Mazana-MartinezSubstituted forRoyat 83'minutes
- 8Millar
- 6Berry
- 11Furtado
- 9McMenamin
- 10Shaw
Substitutes
- 1McCabe
- 12McCormack
- 14Meechan
- 15Summers
- 16Grant
- 18Roy
- 19Smith
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLean
- 4Lynas
- 5Hill
- 3Dyer
- 6DaleBooked at 57mins
- 8Graham
- 7TroutenSubstituted forFordat 29'minutes
- 10Watt
- 11LoveSubstituted forFuscoat 66'minutes
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Caldwell
- 14Fusco
- 15Ford
- 16O'Neil
- 17Dods
- 20O'Neil
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ally Roy replaces Carlos Mazana-Martinez.
Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Fraser Kerr (Stenhousemuir).
Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Finn Graham.
Attempt missed. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Gary Fusco replaces Ally Love because of an injury.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graham Bowman.
Attempt saved. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 1. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Elliot Ford.
Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Elliot Ford (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Fraser Kerr.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Stenhousemuir).
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Brechin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Brechin City 1.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).