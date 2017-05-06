Goal! Stranraer 2, East Fife 1. Amadou Kassarate (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Stranraer v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 2Robertson
- 4Barron
- 18Neill
- 3Dick
- 8Bell
- 23Thomson
- 33Gibson
- 19DonaldSubstituted forWilsonat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10Agnew
- 9MalcolmSubstituted forKassarateat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kassarate
- 12McGowan
- 13Currie
- 14Morena
- 15Wilson
- 20McGuigan
- 21Kemp
East Fife
- 21Hurst
- 4Kane
- 6Kerr
- 17Duffie
- 16Penrice
- 19PatersonSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 15WattSubstituted forReillyat 55'minutes
- 12Curran
- 14Robinson
- 3Slattery
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 2Cooper
- 7Lamont
- 8Brown
- 10Smith
- 18Austin
- 20Reilly
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Goal!
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Amadou Kassarate replaces Craig Malcolm.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jesse Curran.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Jesse Curran (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 1. Jason Kerr (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Hand ball by David Barron (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David Wilson replaces Michael Donald.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Nicki Paterson.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Nicki Paterson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesse Curran (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 0. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Gibson.
Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Attempt saved. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Luke Watt.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).
Jason Kerr (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by James Penrice.
Attempt missed. Chris Kane (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by David Barron.
Chris Kane (East Fife) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Jesse Curran (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Scott Robinson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, East Fife 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 0, East Fife 0.
Liam Dick (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (East Fife).
Foul by Steven Bell (Stranraer).