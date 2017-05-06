Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Peterhead v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 5Ross
- 4Strachan
- 3NobleSubstituted forAndersonat 66'minutes
- 7Stevenson
- 6Brown
- 10Brown
- 8Redman
- 9McAllisterBooked at 63mins
- 11McIntoshSubstituted forRileyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Riley
- 14Anderson
- 15Smith
- 16Comrie
- 17Blockley
- 18Dzierzawski
- 21Hobday
Alloa
- 21McDowall
- 2Taggart
- 4Marr
- 5McKeown
- 3WatersBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHogganat 62'minutes
- 7McCluskeyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHyndat 74'minutes
- 6Robertson
- 8HetheringtonBooked at 84mins
- 10FlanniganSubstituted forCawleyat 61'minutes
- 9Longworth
- 11Martin
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 12Kirkpatrick
- 14Spence
- 15Cawley
- 16Hoggan
- 17Hynd
- 18Cunningham
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 681
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Attempt blocked. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Riley (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 3, Alloa Athletic 2. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Alloa Athletic).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank McKeown (Alloa Athletic).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Scott Hynd replaces Stefan McCluskey.
Foul by Craig Reid (Peterhead).
Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Alloa Athletic 2. Grant Anderson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Grant Anderson replaces Steven Noble.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Nicky Riley replaces Leighton McIntosh.
Foul by Ryan Hoggan (Alloa Athletic).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Stefan McCluskey (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Ryan Hoggan replaces Calum Waters.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Iain Flannigan.