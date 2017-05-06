Scottish League One
Airdrieonians3Queen's Park2

Airdrieonians v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 4McIntosh
  • 5Mensing
  • 6Gorman
  • 7Brown
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Conroy
  • 3MacDonald
  • 9Ryan
  • 11RussellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLeitchat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Boateng
  • 14McKay
  • 15Leitch
  • 16Loudon
  • 17Kerr

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Cummins
  • 5McGeever
  • 3WhartonSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
  • 7Galt
  • 4Docherty
  • 6McVeySubstituted forMacPhersonat 76'minutes
  • 8BradyBooked at 29mins
  • 11Burns
  • 9OrsiSubstituted forBrownat 75'minutes
  • 10Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 12Mortimer
  • 14Brown
  • 15Foy
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Miller
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20Stott
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
1,011

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Liam Brown (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay in match Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Liam Brown (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Ewan MacPherson replaces Conor McVey.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Liam Brown replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Bryan Wharton.

Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Joseph Gorman.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Simon Mensing.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Leitch replaces Iain Russell.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Airdrieonians).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Queen's Park 2. Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Stewart.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 2. Kalvin Orsi (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dario Zanatta.

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Adam Brown (Airdrieonians).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 1. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Brown.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Adam Brown.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston36263780324881
2Alloa361711869442562
3Airdrieonians36164166166-552
4Brechin36155164349-650
5East Fife361211134143-247
6Queen's Park361210143751-1446
7Stranraer36119164550-542
8Albion36119164148-742
9Peterhead361010164459-1540
10Stenhousemuir36116194564-1939
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired