Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Airdrieonians v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 4McIntosh
- 5Mensing
- 6Gorman
- 7Brown
- 8Hutton
- 10Conroy
- 3MacDonald
- 9Ryan
- 11RussellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLeitchat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Boateng
- 14McKay
- 15Leitch
- 16Loudon
- 17Kerr
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Cummins
- 5McGeever
- 3WhartonSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
- 7Galt
- 4Docherty
- 6McVeySubstituted forMacPhersonat 76'minutes
- 8BradyBooked at 29mins
- 11Burns
- 9OrsiSubstituted forBrownat 75'minutes
- 10Zanatta
Substitutes
- 12Mortimer
- 14Brown
- 15Foy
- 16Gibson
- 17Miller
- 18MacPherson
- 20Stott
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,011
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Liam Brown (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay in match Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Liam Brown (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ewan MacPherson replaces Conor McVey.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Liam Brown replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Bryan Wharton.
Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Joseph Gorman.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Simon Mensing.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Leitch replaces Iain Russell.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Airdrieonians).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Queen's Park 2. Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Stewart.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 2. Kalvin Orsi (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dario Zanatta.
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Adam Brown (Airdrieonians).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 1. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Brown.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 1. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran MacDonald.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Adam Brown.