Scottish Championship
Hibernian1St Mirren1

Hibernian v St Mirren

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 2GraySubstituted forForsterat 46'minutes
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Ambrose
  • 16Stevenson
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forKeatingsat 76'minutes
  • 6BartleySubstituted forFyvieat 47'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 17Boyle
  • 9HoltBooked at 45mins
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 19Keatings
  • 23Forster
  • 27Humphrey
  • 29Graham
  • 31Laidlaw
  • 48Martin

St Mirren

  • 21O'Brien
  • 6Mackenzie
  • 15Baird
  • 3IrvineBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 43'minutes
  • 44Eckersley
  • 22McGinn
  • 10Mallan
  • 16LoyBooked at 83mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forQuinnat 84'minutes
  • 42Magennis
  • 17Morgan

Substitutes

  • 1Langfield
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4Webster
  • 8Quinn
  • 9Sutton
  • 23Fjelde
  • 25Todd
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Rocco Quinn replaces Cameron Smith.

Booking

Rory Loy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory Loy (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stelios Demetriou.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. James Keatings replaces Andrew Shinnie.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Rory Loy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).

Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).

Gary Mackenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Martin Boyle.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Gary Mackenzie.

Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Gary Mackenzie.

Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Mirren 1. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Mallan.

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt saved. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan Forster.

Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Mirren 0. Grant Holt (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Fyvie replaces Marvin Bartley.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Forster replaces David Gray.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 0.

Booking

Grant Holt (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian361914359253471
2Falkirk361612858401860
3Dundee Utd36151295042857
4Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline361113124543246
6Queen of Sth361111144651-544
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36910173452-1837
10Ayr36713163361-2834
View full Scottish Championship table

