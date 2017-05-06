Substitution, St. Mirren. Rocco Quinn replaces Cameron Smith.
Hibernian v St Mirren
-
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 2GraySubstituted forForsterat 46'minutes
- 24McGregor
- 25Ambrose
- 16Stevenson
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forKeatingsat 76'minutes
- 6BartleySubstituted forFyvieat 47'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 17Boyle
- 9HoltBooked at 45mins
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 19Keatings
- 23Forster
- 27Humphrey
- 29Graham
- 31Laidlaw
- 48Martin
St Mirren
- 21O'Brien
- 6Mackenzie
- 15Baird
- 3IrvineBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 43'minutes
- 44Eckersley
- 22McGinn
- 10Mallan
- 16LoyBooked at 83mins
- 11SmithSubstituted forQuinnat 84'minutes
- 42Magennis
- 17Morgan
Substitutes
- 1Langfield
- 2Demetriou
- 4Webster
- 8Quinn
- 9Sutton
- 23Fjelde
- 25Todd
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Rory Loy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory Loy (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stelios Demetriou.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. James Keatings replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Gary Mackenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Martin Boyle.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Gary Mackenzie.
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Gary Mackenzie.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Mirren 1. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Mallan.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan Forster.
Attempt blocked. Rory Loy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Mirren 0. Grant Holt (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Fyvie replaces Marvin Bartley.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Forster replaces David Gray.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hibernian 0, St. Mirren 0.
Booking
Grant Holt (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
