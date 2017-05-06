Substitution, Falkirk. Robert McHugh replaces Nathan Austin.
Dumbarton v Falkirk
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 27Martin
- 17Smith
- 5Buchanan
- 14BarrBooked at 34mins
- 12Harvie
- 6CarswellSubstituted forDochertyat 83'minutes
- 11Stanton
- 22Stirling
- 23VaughanSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
- 10Thomson
- 9FlemingSubstituted forNadeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Lang
- 7Gallagher
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- 25Nuttall
- 72Nade
Falkirk
- 24Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 15Gasparotto
- 14Grant
- 3Leahy
- 6McKee
- 8Kerr
- 10Sibbald
- 28CraigenSubstituted forAirdat 78'minutes
- 16AustinSubstituted forMcHughat 88'minutes
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 2Kidd
- 9Baird
- 19McHugh
- 21Shepherd
- 23Gallacher
- 33Aird
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 1. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Docherty replaces Stuart Carswell.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Fraser Aird replaces James Craigen.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Garry Fleming.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Barr.
Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Foul by Robert Thomson (Dumbarton).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Lee Miller (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Match report to follow.