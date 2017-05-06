Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Falkirk1

Dumbarton v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 27Martin
  • 17Smith
  • 5Buchanan
  • 14BarrBooked at 34mins
  • 12Harvie
  • 6CarswellSubstituted forDochertyat 83'minutes
  • 11Stanton
  • 22Stirling
  • 23VaughanSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
  • 10Thomson
  • 9FlemingSubstituted forNadeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 4Lang
  • 7Gallagher
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
  • 25Nuttall
  • 72Nade

Falkirk

  • 24Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 14Grant
  • 3Leahy
  • 6McKee
  • 8Kerr
  • 10Sibbald
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forAirdat 78'minutes
  • 16AustinSubstituted forMcHughat 88'minutes
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 2Kidd
  • 9Baird
  • 19McHugh
  • 21Shepherd
  • 23Gallacher
  • 33Aird
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Robert McHugh replaces Nathan Austin.

Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 1. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.

Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Docherty replaces Stuart Carswell.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Lewis Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Fraser Aird replaces James Craigen.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Garry Fleming.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Barr.

Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.

Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Smith.

Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).

Foul by Robert Thomson (Dumbarton).

Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Lee Miller (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).

Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 0.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Peter Grant.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian361914359253471
2Falkirk361612858401860
3Dundee Utd36151295042857
4Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline361113124543246
6Queen of Sth361111144651-544
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36910173452-1837
10Ayr36713163361-2834
View full Scottish Championship table

