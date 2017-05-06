Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers1Ayr1

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 36PenksaBooked at 4mins
  • 2ThomsonSubstituted forHardieat 75'minutes
  • 55Barr
  • 5Mvoto
  • 6Benedictus
  • 12Matthews
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 77mins
  • 22HandlingBooked at 13mins
  • 19SkacelSubstituted forBrennanat 4'minutes
  • 26Court
  • 20McManus

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 7Johnston
  • 9Stewart
  • 11Barr
  • 21Thompson
  • 23Brennan
  • 52Hardie

Ayr

  • 1FlemingSubstituted forHartat 58'minutes
  • 2Devlin
  • 22Balatoni
  • 18Meggatt
  • 3Boyle
  • 21McGuffieSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 45'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 4Gilmour
  • 10Forrest
  • 12Harkins
  • 9MooreSubstituted forMcDaidat 6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Murphy
  • 11McDaid
  • 14Cairney
  • 15El Alagui
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hart
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
3,064

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Hand ball by Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).

Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Penalty saved! Alan Forrest (Ayr United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).

Gary Harkins (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Hardie replaces Jason Thomson.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Gary Harkins (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Ayr United 1. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Boyle.

Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Ayr United).

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Ayr United).

Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Farid El Alagui (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Jordan Hart replaces Greg Fleming because of an injury.

Delay in match Greg Fleming (Ayr United) because of an injury.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian361914359253471
2Falkirk361612858401860
3Dundee Utd36151295042857
4Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline361113124543246
6Queen of Sth361111144651-544
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36910173452-1837
10Ayr36713163361-2834
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired