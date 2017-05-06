Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Raith Rovers v Ayr United
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 36PenksaBooked at 4mins
- 2ThomsonSubstituted forHardieat 75'minutes
- 55Barr
- 5Mvoto
- 6Benedictus
- 12Matthews
- 14DavidsonBooked at 77mins
- 22HandlingBooked at 13mins
- 19SkacelSubstituted forBrennanat 4'minutes
- 26Court
- 20McManus
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 7Johnston
- 9Stewart
- 11Barr
- 21Thompson
- 23Brennan
- 52Hardie
Ayr
- 1FlemingSubstituted forHartat 58'minutes
- 2Devlin
- 22Balatoni
- 18Meggatt
- 3Boyle
- 21McGuffieSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 45'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 4Gilmour
- 10Forrest
- 12Harkins
- 9MooreSubstituted forMcDaidat 6'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Murphy
- 11McDaid
- 14Cairney
- 15El Alagui
- 16Adams
- 19Hart
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,064
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Foul by Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Hand ball by Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Penalty saved! Alan Forrest (Ayr United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
Gary Harkins (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Hardie replaces Jason Thomson.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Gary Harkins (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Ayr United 1. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Daniel Handling (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Ayr United).
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Ayr United).
Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Farid El Alagui (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Jordan Hart replaces Greg Fleming because of an injury.
Delay in match Greg Fleming (Ayr United) because of an injury.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.