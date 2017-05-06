Scottish Championship
Morton1Dundee Utd1

Greenock Morton v Dundee United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20HalliwellSubstituted forMcGowanat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Lamie
  • 39Strapp
  • 18McDonagh
  • 21Murdoch
  • 8ForbesSubstituted forTidserat 58'minutes
  • 17Russell
  • 14Scullion
  • 9OyenugaSubstituted forNesbittat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Lindsay
  • 11Nesbitt
  • 12Tidser
  • 19Donnelly
  • 30McGowan
  • 33Langan
  • 37Tiffoney

Dundee Utd

  • 1Bell
  • 8Murdoch
  • 4Durnan
  • 5Donaldson
  • 24Robson
  • 17KuateBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 80'minutes
  • 16FloodSubstituted forNichollsat 89'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 19Andreu
  • 22CooteSubstituted forTelferat 71'minutes
  • 18Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 2Dillon
  • 3Dixon
  • 11Nicholls
  • 12Telfer
  • 21Zwick
  • 35Allardice
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
2,158

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Attempt saved. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Alex Nicholls replaces Willo Flood.

Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

James McGowan (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Kudus Oyenuga.

Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Wato Kuate.

Booking

Wato Kuate (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wato Kuate (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by James McGowan.

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Charlie Telfer replaces Alistair Coote.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Alistair Coote (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. James McGowan replaces Bryn Halliwell because of an injury.

(Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 1. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Andreu.

Attempt missed. Alistair Coote (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Michael Tidser replaces Ross Forbes because of an injury.

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 0. Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Russell.

Delay in match Ross Forbes (Morton) because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Morton 0, Dundee United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morton 0, Dundee United 0.

Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jamie McDonagh (Morton).

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian361914359253471
2Falkirk361612858401860
3Dundee Utd36151295042857
4Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline361113124543246
6Queen of Sth361111144651-544
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36910173452-1837
10Ayr36713163361-2834
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired