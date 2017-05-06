Attempt saved. Aidan Nesbitt (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Greenock Morton v Dundee United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Morton
- 20HalliwellSubstituted forMcGowanat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 3Lamie
- 39Strapp
- 18McDonagh
- 21Murdoch
- 8ForbesSubstituted forTidserat 58'minutes
- 17Russell
- 14Scullion
- 9OyenugaSubstituted forNesbittat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Lindsay
- 11Nesbitt
- 12Tidser
- 19Donnelly
- 30McGowan
- 33Langan
- 37Tiffoney
Dundee Utd
- 1Bell
- 8Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 5Donaldson
- 24Robson
- 17KuateBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 80'minutes
- 16FloodSubstituted forNichollsat 89'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 19Andreu
- 22CooteSubstituted forTelferat 71'minutes
- 18Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 2Dillon
- 3Dixon
- 11Nicholls
- 12Telfer
- 21Zwick
- 35Allardice
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 2,158
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Alex Nicholls replaces Willo Flood.
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
James McGowan (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Kudus Oyenuga.
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Wato Kuate.
Booking
Wato Kuate (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wato Kuate (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by James McGowan.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Charlie Telfer replaces Alistair Coote.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Alistair Coote (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. James McGowan replaces Bryn Halliwell because of an injury.
(Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 1. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Andreu.
Attempt missed. Alistair Coote (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Michael Tidser replaces Ross Forbes because of an injury.
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 0. Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Russell.
Delay in match Ross Forbes (Morton) because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 0, Dundee United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 0, Dundee United 0.
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jamie McDonagh (Morton).
Match report to follow.