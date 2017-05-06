Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Robinson
- 14Jacobs
- 5Brownlie
- 6Higgins
- 3Marshall
- 23Thomas
- 22TappingSubstituted forThomsonat 60'minutes
- 8Rankin
- 39CarmichaelSubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
- 11DobbieBooked at 77mins
- 25DykesSubstituted forLyleat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dowie
- 9Lyle
- 10Hilson
- 15Thomson
- 20Atkinson
- 24Mercer
- 27Murray
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 7Paton
- 12Ashcroft
- 5Fordyce
- 2Williamson
- 20Higginbotham
- 8Wedderburn
- 16McCabe
- 18McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 37Clark
- 9MoffatSubstituted forCardleat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cardle
- 15Spence
- 17Reilly
- 31Morrison
- 32Luke
- 33Smith
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,849
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Paul McMullan.
Attempt blocked. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Booking
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Michael Moffat.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Joseph Thomson replaces Callum Tapping.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.