Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dunfermline0

Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Robinson
  • 14Jacobs
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Higgins
  • 3Marshall
  • 23Thomas
  • 22TappingSubstituted forThomsonat 60'minutes
  • 8Rankin
  • 39CarmichaelSubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
  • 11DobbieBooked at 77mins
  • 25DykesSubstituted forLyleat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dowie
  • 9Lyle
  • 10Hilson
  • 15Thomson
  • 20Atkinson
  • 24Mercer
  • 27Murray

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 7Paton
  • 12Ashcroft
  • 5Fordyce
  • 2Williamson
  • 20Higginbotham
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 16McCabe
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
  • 37Clark
  • 9MoffatSubstituted forCardleat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cardle
  • 15Spence
  • 17Reilly
  • 31Morrison
  • 32Luke
  • 33Smith
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,849

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Paul McMullan.

Attempt blocked. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Booking

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Daniel Carmichael.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Lyndon Dykes.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Michael Moffat.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Joseph Thomson replaces Callum Tapping.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian361914359253471
2Falkirk361612858401860
3Dundee Utd36151295042857
4Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline361113124543246
6Queen of Sth361111144651-544
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36910173452-1837
10Ayr36713163361-2834
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired