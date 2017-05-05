Swansea City v Everton

Swansea head coach Paul Clement is set to stay in the job whether or not the club is relegated, according to reports.

TEAM NEWS

Swansea's top scorer Fernando Llorente has overcome a stomach bug, but a hamstring injury looks likely to have curtailed Jefferson Montero's season.

Angel Rangel will return to training next week and could yet play again this season after missing two months with a broken foot.

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin will miss a second match with a thigh injury but is expected to return to face Watford.

James McCarthy is nearing fitness after a hamstring problem but remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Swansea City have never won a home league game against Everton - and there's never been a better time to start.

"Paul Clement has done an extremely good job to give a dispirited squad some hope after the - in football terms - catastrophic spell under Bob Bradley.

"However, you still feel that they might need to squeeze every last point from their remaining games against Everton, Sunderland and West Brom.

"It might just be a good time to play Everton, whose primary target of qualifying for Europe has been achieved and for whom a top-four place is no longer realistically attainable.

"Their season has been one of great promise, and with more money in the bank and a new stadium on the architects' drawing board, it's no wonder Ronald Koeman wants to stick around."

Twitter:@Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We know that if we manage to survive this year it will be a remarkable achievement. It has not been done often.

"Anything worthwhile you have to work hard for. You have to go through an ordeal with all the pressure, and we certainly will have done that."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on speculation linking him to Barcelona: "There's no chance that I will leave Everton before the end of my contract.

"I don't see me being the next manager (of Barcelona).

"I mentioned several times it's human ambition - for players, for managers. That doesn't change my position or contract with Everton.

"I'm really happy, I'm looking forward to next season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea's 3-0 win at Goodison Park flattered them a little bit, but Everton still looked a bit flat to me.

Swansea, in contrast, are fighting for their lives.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band Kasabian

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea City have only won twice in 26 competitive meetings against Everton, but are unbeaten in the last five (W1, D4).

Everton have never lost a league match away to the Swans, winning eight of the 11 fixtures.

Swansea City

Swansea could go three league games without defeat for the first time this season.

They could also secure their first back-to-back home wins since May 2016.

However, Swansea have the league's worst defensive record, conceding 69 goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored nine and created 12 of Swansea's 40 league goals in 2016-17, including an unrivalled seven assists from set-pieces.

Everton

Everton are winless in six away matches and have only two victories on the road in the last 15 games (D6, L7).

They have not lost a league match in Wales since 1956, when beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at Ninian Park.

Having scored 35 goals in the first 11 matches of 2017, Everton could go three league games without scoring for the first time since April 2006.

Only one of Romelu Lukaku's 14 goals this year has come away from Goodison Park.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 25% Probability of away win: 51%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.