Manchester City v Crystal Palace

After a brilliant run of results, Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has seen his side lose their last two matches, both at home.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is a doubt due to the groin strain he suffered against Middlesbrough.

David Silva and John Stones may again miss out, while Claudio Bravo is not expected to play again this season.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is definitely without defenders Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho, while James Tomkins is doubtful.

Midfielder Yohan Cabaye should return after missing the defeat by Burnley with a knock.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's home form will determine their Champions League fate, and with three consecutive home games before a final day trip to Watford they have an inviting opportunity to clinch their target.

"Guardiola has still only lost once at the Etihad in the Premier League, although any repeat of some of their frustrating draws may make it too close for comfort. The return of the exciting Gabriel Jesus has certainly come at the right time.

"They will be wary of what Crystal Palace have achieved recently at Stamford Bridge and Anfield, and mathematically Sam Allardyce can't pop the survival champagne just yet, although the cork will be loosened if he can upset another one of the big boys."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Our qualification depends in our home at the Etihad with the three games that we have.

"We have tough games. Everybody has tough games so it's game by game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was a bit surprised to see Burnley win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The Clarets deserved to win too, but Palace were safe already - or as good as - so I don't think that defeat puts them back in trouble.

Mamadou Sakho's injury has weakened the Eagles at the back and, if Burnley can get through them, then Manchester City will too.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine league games against Crystal Palace.

Palace haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League meetings dating back to May 1993 under Steve Coppell.

The Eagles last won away at City in 1991 and they have failed to score on their last three visits. The last Palace player to score at the Etihad in the Premier League was Darren Powell in January 2005.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won just two of their last eight league games, drawing five and losing one.

Two of their last four home league games have finished 0-0 - only one of their previous 119 top-flight matches at the Etihad had finished goalless.

They have kept just 10 clean sheets in the league this season, the same total as Bournemouth, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

City have already equalled their final tally of 66 points and 19 wins from last season.

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have earned 19 points from their last 10 games, two more than Manchester City.

Palace are hoping to become only the fourth team to win away at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the same Premier League season - emulating Blackburn in 1993-94, Arsenal in 2003-04 and Manchester United in 2012-13. They would be the first of those sides not to finish in the top two places.

Having kept four clean sheets in six games, they have conceded in each of their last four matches.

Christian Benteke has failed to score in seven previous league appearances against Manchester City.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 73% Probability of away win: 10%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.