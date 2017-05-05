Bournemouth v Stoke City

Stoke striker Saido Berahino has failed to score in his last 25 Premier League appearances

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth are without striker Benik Afobe, who is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielders Dan Gosling, Jack Wilshere and Andrew Surman remain unavailable because of injuries.

Stoke will assess forwards Saido Berahino and Jonathan Walters before naming their starting line-up.

Walters has missed the last two games with a knee problem, while Berahino has been suffering from illness in the build-up to Saturday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "This week I have had several people suggest to me that this is a meaningless end-of-season fixture.

"I would disagree vehemently. Both Bournemouth and Stoke are chasing a top-10 finish.

"Mark Hughes will be desperate to halt Stoke's poor run as they try to record a fourth successive top-half position.

"As for Bournemouth, it must be remembered that it was only eight years ago that they overcame a 17-point penalty to avoid relegation from the Football League.

"After last week's victory at Sunderland they are almost mathematically assured of a third season in the Premier League - a magnificent achievement."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "There is very little between teams in the league. We nicked a big win [last weekend] and I think the target has to be to finish as high as possible.

"We are not mathematically safe yet but we are going to enjoy our last three games and look to get as high up the table as possible.

"There is no magic formula to success. It is down to hard work and graft on the training ground and having a good attitude. I think they are the hallmarks of our success."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We've just not been able, for whatever reason, to convert the chances we have created in recent weeks.

"Obviously if we had scored against West Ham United last weekend it would have been easier for us because it would have made them come out rather than playing on the counter attack.

"There would be more concern if we weren't creating chances, but clearly we are, we just need to have a run of luck and something fly in off someone's shin to let the goals flow."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams are safe but I wouldn't say they have nothing to play for - they could finish as high as eighth, or as low as 16th.

The Potters are still short of a bit of firepower but, while Wilfried Bony's loan deal did not work out, I think Saido Berahino will come good.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke won this fixture 3-1 last season, claiming their first win away at Bournemouth since 1991.

The eight goals scored in this fixture in the Premier League have all been registered by different players: three for Bournemouth and five for Stoke.

Bournemouth

The Cherries could claim three successive league wins for the first time since March 2016.

They could also record three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time.

Their tally of 63 goals conceded is the third highest in the division. But they have also kept 10 clean sheets - only six sides have better records.

Joshua King has scored 13 goals in his last 17 Premier League games, having netted just twice in his first 17 top-flight appearances this season.

Stoke City

The Potters have won one of their last eight league games (D2, L5), failing to score in five of those matches.

All 10 of Stoke's league wins this season have come against sides currently below them in the league table prior to the latest round of matches.

Stoke have failed to score in their last six Premier League away games. They have gone almost 10 hours (596 minutes) since their last away goal, scored by Peter Crouch in January's 3-1 win at Sunderland.

The last team to go seven Premier League away games without a goal was Fulham, from January to April 2010.

Saido Berahino has failed to score in 25 league appearances, with his last top-flight goal coming in West Brom's 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on 27 February 2016.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 27%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.