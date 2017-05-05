Premier League
Hull15:00Sunderland
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes
Sunderland manager David Moyes has been asked to stay next season by owner Ellis Short, according to reports.

    TEAM NEWS

    There are no new injury concerns for fourth-bottom Hull ahead of Saturday's match against relegated Sunderland.

    Dieumerci Mbokani could return after two games out with a hamstring problem, while Omar Elabdellaoui has overcome a back injury but is short of fitness.

    Midfielder Sebastian Larsson is available for Sunderland after completing a three-match suspension.

    Billy Jones, Jason Denayer, Jack Rodwell, Darron Gibson and Lee Cattermole are all fitness doubts.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Guy Mowbray: "Hull this week, Swansea next. Sunderland might be down already but they could play a big part in who goes with them.

    "After the furore surrounding Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield's team selection last week, David Moyes' plans for the remaining games will be interesting.

    "Wouldn't Sunderland's best interests be served by a line-up of those players most likely to still be at the club next season? Moyes says he will be.

    "Hull must simply do what they've done in six of the seven Premier League home games under Marco Silva. They must win. They MUST win - before watching Swansea versus Everton, cheering the Toffees.

    "If they get the points to keep them in the top flight, keeping Silva would then be the challenge."

    Twitter:@Guymowbray

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Hull City head coach Marco Silva on reports linking him with other Premier League clubs: "For me nothing has changed. It is normal that it (speculation) will start now but we will never lose our focus and we have one goal in mind.

    "I see my future today and tomorrow to prepare the team and I am focused on playing well and winning next Saturday. This is what is important - not what happens in two months.

    "I prepare one day then the next day and the next game, and this is my way."

    Sunderland manager David Moyes on his future: "I've got a four-year contract and I'll be Sunderland manager next season.

    "I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League and I know what the requirements are to do that.

    "I met with Martin (Bain) and Ellis (Short) this week and we had initial discussions about how we move forward. We will meet again in a few weeks."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Hull know their strong home form is crucial to them staying up and they know they cannot afford to drop any points at the KCOM Stadium.

    Prediction: 2-0

    Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band Kasabian

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
    Marco Silva has not lost a league game at home for three years while in charge of Hull, Sporting Lisbon and Olympicacos, winning 34 of 41 fixtures.

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Sunderland have won seven of the last 11 league meetings but beat Hull for the first time in five attempts with a 3-0 victory in November's reverse fixture.
    • The losing team has failed to score in 23 of the 29 league clashes between Hull and Sunderland.

    Hull City

    • Hull have set club Premier League record runs of four consecutive home wins and eight home matches unbeaten.
    • They have taken 19 points from a possible 21 at home since Marco Silva's arrival in January.
    • A third straight clean sheet for the Tigers would be their best defensive run of 2016-17.
    • Silva is unbeaten in 41 league home matches as a manager since Estoril were beaten 1-0 by Rio Ave in the Portuguese league on 30 March 2014 (W34, D7).

    Sunderland

    • Relegated Sunderland will have spent 261 days in the bottom three by the end of this campaign.
    • The Wearsiders are aiming to do a league double over a Premier League rival for the first time this season.
    • Victor Anichebe has not scored in 12 league games since his two-goal haul against Hull at the KCOM Stadium in November.
    • Jermain Defoe has scored four times in five Premier League matches against the Tigers.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 27%
    Probability of home win: 48%Probability of away win: 25%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea34263572294381
    2Tottenham35238471234877
    3Liverpool35209671422969
    4Man City34199665372866
    5Man Utd341714351252665
    6Arsenal33186964422260
    7Everton351610960402058
    8West Brom34128143943-444
    9West Ham36119164559-1442
    10Southampton33118143944-541
    11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    12Leicester34117164254-1240
    13Stoke351010153750-1340
    14Watford34117163755-1840
    15Burnley35116183549-1439
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    View full Premier League table

