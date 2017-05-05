Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (12:15)

Ali Crawford (left) netted for Accies in a 1-1 draw at the Caledonian Stadium in December

Scottish Premiership

Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Sport website

Inverness defender Gary Warren returns from suspension as the Scottish Premiership's bottom club host fellow strugglers Hamilton.

Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams remains sidelined, while Liam Polworth is banned after being sent off in the Highland derby defeat.

Accies midfielder Darian MacKinnon and defender Giannis Skondras are back from respective suspensions.

Grant Gillespie returns from injury, but Louis Longridge is a doubt.

The winger picked up a thigh knock in the home defeat by Kilmarnock last week, while Craig Watson is out through illness.

MATCH STATISTICS

Inverness are seven points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table after being trounced 4-0 by Highland rivals Ross County last weekend, and have not won a league match since beating Rangers on 24 February.

Accies are two places higher, level on points with Lanarkshire foes Motherwell, and one behind ninth-placed Dundee.

Inverness last beat Hamilton at home in the top-flight in November 2014 (L2, D1)

Hamilton have lost just one of their past five league meetings with Inverness (W2 D2 L1)

Inverness have kept a league-low two clean sheets this season

Hamilton have dropped more points from leading positions than any other team in the Scottish top-flight this season (26)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran: "You know who to put an arm around and others, you get in their face and tell them they're weak.

"That's how you get reactions. But all the talking is done now.

"I don't read the papers - I haven't for a long time, so I don't know what's been said about me. But when you take a job on like this you expect it. I'm a strong person and will get on with it.

"I'll tell that to the players. Keep focused on yourself and away from the press. There's going to be negativity around you but you can change that with one performance.

"They know the consequences. You want the points, yes, but most of all you want the passion and hunger."

Hamilton Academical player-manager Martin Canning: "We are fighting for our lives. That is the mindset.

"It is no more important to Inverness than it is to us. We need to make sure that we do our job. It is not about the position that they are in, it is about the position that we are in.

"We need the three points and that has got to be our full focus. If we go up there and don't get a positive result, it puts us in a bad position, having lost on Saturday as well.

"So it is all-out for wins. It is that time of the season where you have to forget the opposition and what it means to anybody else because it means that much to you.

"Three points throughout the course of the season means a lot at any time, but when games are running out, they mean even more."