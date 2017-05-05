Scottish Premiership
Inverness CT12:15Hamilton
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (12:15)

Ali Crawford netted for Accies in a 1-1 draw at the Caledonian Stadium in December
    Inverness defender Gary Warren returns from suspension as the Scottish Premiership's bottom club host fellow strugglers Hamilton.

    Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams remains sidelined, while Liam Polworth is banned after being sent off in the Highland derby defeat.

    Accies midfielder Darian MacKinnon and defender Giannis Skondras are back from respective suspensions.

    Grant Gillespie returns from injury, but Louis Longridge is a doubt.

    The winger picked up a thigh knock in the home defeat by Kilmarnock last week, while Craig Watson is out through illness.

    Inverness are seven points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table after being trounced 4-0 by Highland rivals Ross County last weekend, and have not won a league match since beating Rangers on 24 February.

    Accies are two places higher, level on points with Lanarkshire foes Motherwell, and one behind ninth-placed Dundee.

    • Inverness last beat Hamilton at home in the top-flight in November 2014 (L2, D1)
    • Hamilton have lost just one of their past five league meetings with Inverness (W2 D2 L1)
    • Inverness have kept a league-low two clean sheets this season
    • Hamilton have dropped more points from leading positions than any other team in the Scottish top-flight this season (26)

    Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran: "You know who to put an arm around and others, you get in their face and tell them they're weak.

    "That's how you get reactions. But all the talking is done now.

    "I don't read the papers - I haven't for a long time, so I don't know what's been said about me. But when you take a job on like this you expect it. I'm a strong person and will get on with it.

    "I'll tell that to the players. Keep focused on yourself and away from the press. There's going to be negativity around you but you can change that with one performance.

    "They know the consequences. You want the points, yes, but most of all you want the passion and hunger."

    Hamilton Academical player-manager Martin Canning: "We are fighting for our lives. That is the mindset.

    "It is no more important to Inverness than it is to us. We need to make sure that we do our job. It is not about the position that they are in, it is about the position that we are in.

    "We need the three points and that has got to be our full focus. If we go up there and don't get a positive result, it puts us in a bad position, having lost on Saturday as well.

    "So it is all-out for wins. It is that time of the season where you have to forget the opposition and what it means to anybody else because it means that much to you.

    "Three points throughout the course of the season means a lot at any time, but when games are running out, they mean even more."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic34304092236994
    2Aberdeen34214963303367
    3Rangers341610849391058
    4St Johnstone34157124640652
    5Hearts341210125345846
    6Partick Thistle341012123740-342
    7Kilmarnock34814123249-1738
    8Ross County34812144154-1336
    9Dundee3496193655-1933
    10Hamilton34614143050-2032
    11Motherwell3488184064-2432
    12Inverness CT34413173666-3025
    View full Scottish Premiership table

