Celtic v St Johnstone

Dedryk Boyata scored the only goal when St Johnstone visited Celtic Park in January

Scottish Premiership

Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Captain Scott Brown begins a two-match suspension as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic host St Johnstone.

Defender Mikael Lustig will be rested and striker Moussa Dembele is missing with a hamstring problem.

Saints striker Steven MacLean returns from suspension, while David Wotherspoon and Ally Gilchrist have overcome respective injuries.

Chris Kane and Keith Watson are also nearing first-team comebacks, but Chris Millar is sidelined with a groin issue.

The midfielder is likely to miss the remaining four matches of the season.

MATCH STATISTICS

Having wrapped up the title with last month's thrashing of Hearts, Celtic have won two, and drawn two of their four league fixtures since, and reached the Scottish Cup final.

St Johnstone occupy fourth place in the league table, six points shy of Rangers in third, but clear of Hearts in fifth by the same margin, in the race to secure Europa League qualifying berths.

Celtic have won six of their last seven league clashes with St Johnstone

Saints have won only one of their past 10 league visits to Celtic Park, losing eight and drawing one

Celtic haven't lost a league game at home since December 2015, winning 23 and drawing four

Only Celtic (47) have won more points away from home this season than St Johnstone (31)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Having played against them three times, Tommy [Wright] sets his team up very, very well.

"His result last week away at Aberdeen shows they are a really tough team to play against.

"We know it's going to be a tough game. We're at home, we have to always respect Tommy and his team but will again look to get a good result."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "I don't see stopping Celtic's run as being a carrot to chase. It means absolutely nothing to us.

"The only carrot for us is three points to make it more difficult for Hearts to catch us.

"We're not bothered about any records Celtic are going for. Our job is to get points for St Johnstone and by doing that also put more pressure on Rangers.

"Celtic's record won't even enter our team-talk or how we prepare for the game."