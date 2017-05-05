Kilmarnock v Dundee

Rory McKenzie opened the scoring in a 2-0 win for Kilmarnock when Dundee visited in December

Skipper Steven Smith is back in contention for Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership match with Dundee after recovering from a calf injury.

Fellow defender Scott Boyd, though, has been ruled out with a foot problem.

Dundee right-back Cammy Kerr returns from a ban and Neil McCann has reported no fresh injuries since winning his first match in charge at Motherwell.

Centre-backs James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren are both out for the season.

MATCH STATISTICS

Kilmarnock can no longer suffer automatic relegation after last weekend's win over Hamilton Academical, and are six points clear of the relegation play-off position in seventh place.

Dundee, two places below Killie, are battling to secure their top-flight status, and are just a point better off than Accies and Motherwell in 10th and 11th respectively.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in six Premiership games against Dundee, although four have been draws (W2)

After winning three consecutive top-flight visits to Rugby Park, Dundee are winless in two, failing to score in both (D1 L1)

Kris Boyd has been involved in more league goals than any other Kilmarnock player this season (eight goals, three assists)

Dundee have conceded in each of their last 13 league games; the current longest run without keeping a clean sheet in the division

Kilmarnock interim manager Lee McCulloch: "[Neil McCann] and I were in the same Scotland squads, I played against Dunfermline when he was their assistant.

"I have done television with him, we have spoken about football, tactics, set-plays and we have analysed games together. So I am under no illusion as to how good a coach he is and how hard it is going to be for us.

"I think they will go with a different game plan to the one at Motherwell so we have prepared for a couple of different scenarios, whether they sit in and hit on the counter or go for it, or they just play a normal 4-5-1 formation.

"So we have spoken about it, done the training for it. It is time to stop talking and start walking."

Dundee midfielder Tom Hateley: "The mindset about the place is now the only way is up. It's not about looking down the way anymore. We're looking at every game as they come now hoping to win it.

"We want to close the gap on Killie this weekend and finish as high as possible. It doesn't seem so long ago we were concentrating on getting into the top six. That's how quickly football can change.

"We had a good win at Motherwell and now we're 100% focused on getting a good result against Killie this weekend.

"This is a results-driven business so all that matters is winning games."