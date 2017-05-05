Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Ross County
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Ross County

Motherwell enjoyed a 4-1 win when Ross County were last at Fir Park in October
    Scott McDonald has been passed fit for Motherwell's Scottish Premiership game with Ross County.

    The striker came off during last week's defeat by Dundee with calf cramp.

    Assistant manager James McFadden is added to the 'Well squad with Jacob Blyth still injured, while Stephen Pearson has not trained all week and is a major doubt.

    County strikers Alex Schalk and Liam Boyce are both suspended for the trip to Fir Park.

    But Staggies defender Andrew Davies returns from a ban.

    Jay McEveley has been ruled out for the season with a knee problem, while Ian McShane and Paul Quinn are back training after respective injuries but not ready to play.

    MATCH STATISTICS

    Motherwell occupy the relegation play-off position by virtue of their inferior goal difference to rivals Hamilton.

    Ross County are four points better off in eighth place, and are unbeaten in their last four matches.

    • Motherwell have won three of their last four league games against Ross County, drawing the other
    • Both teams have scored in each of the last seven top-flight meetings at Fir Park
    • Motherwell have won fewer points at home than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (15)
    • Ross County lead the Premiership for headed goals, netting 14 so far this term

    Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Tactics go right out the window - it's desire and who wants to win it the most, and who can handle the occasion. You still have to play a disciplined shape but the importance of winning second balls and fighting for every ball becomes paramount in the last four games.

    "Ross County have got the best record in the league over the last four games, other than Celtic. They've been able to turn it round and that gives us the same motivation; we've got four games and there's absolutely no reason we can't build on those four games."

    Ross County midfielder Christopher Routis: "If we have one bad result it will be close again. We know if we don't get a good result the team will be back, really close to us, so we need to not let that happen.

    "We need to keep them as far away as we can, that's why the next two games are the most important.

    "If we get a good result we will be safe probably. It will be two big games for us and for Motherwell and Dundee as well.

    "Now we have the target to finish seventh, we know we have four games left so we need all the points we can get, we can't be going back."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic34304092236994
    2Aberdeen34214963303367
    3Rangers341610849391058
    4St Johnstone34157124640652
    5Hearts341210125345846
    6Partick Thistle341012123740-342
    7Kilmarnock34814123249-1738
    8Ross County34812144154-1336
    9Dundee3496193655-1933
    10Hamilton34614143050-2032
    11Motherwell3488184064-2432
    12Inverness CT34413173666-3025
    View full Scottish Premiership table

