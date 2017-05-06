League Two
Luton17:30Morecambe
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Morecambe

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Plymouth452681170452586
    2Doncaster4525101084533185
    3Portsmouth452591173393484
    4Luton451917967422574
    5Exeter452181673532071
    6Carlisle451717116666068
    7Blackpool4517161266452167
    8Stevenage45207186760767
    9Cambridge45199175849966
    10Colchester451812156557866
    11Wycombe451812155753466
    12Mansfield451714145248465
    13Accrington451614155656062
    14Grimsby451710185862-461
    15Barnet451415165660-457
    16Notts County45168215374-2156
    17Crewe451313195466-1252
    18Morecambe451410215270-1852
    19Yeovil451117174962-1350
    20Cheltenham451214194863-1550
    21Crawley451311215169-1850
    22Newport451112224972-2345
    23Hartlepool451013225274-2243
    24Leyton Orient45106294684-3836
