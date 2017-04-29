BBC Sport - West Brom's James McClean on life in the public eye
Death threats & spat at - West Brom's McClean on life in the public eye
- From the section Football
West Brom's Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean reflects on the controversies that have dogged his career in an in-depth interview with Football Focus.
Watch Football Focus every Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired