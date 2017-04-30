French Ligue 1
Nice3Paris St G1

Nice 3-1 Paris Saint Germain

Mario Balotelli (right) has scored 14 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice
Mario Balotelli (right) has scored 14 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice

Mario Balotelli scored as Nice beat nine-man Paris St-Germain to leave Monaco firmly in the driving seat for their first Ligue 1 title for 17 years.

The former Liverpool striker fired the hosts into the lead before Ricardo Pereira doubled the lead.

Marquinhos pulled one back but Thiago Motta was dismissed for clashing with Paul Baysse before Anastasios Donis made it 3-1.

Angel Di Maria was shown a straight red for a challenge on Arnaud Souquet.

Victory for Nice sees them move three points behind second-placed PSG, who had won their previous eight league games to keep their title chances alive.

But Leonardo Jardim's Monaco, who have a game in hand over PSG, require seven points from their last four games to be crowned champions of France for the first time since 2000.

Hat-trick for Newcastle's Thauvin

Florian Thauvin scored a hat-trick as Marseille won 5-1 away at Caen to keep alive their hopes of playing in next season's Europa League.

The French forward, who is on loan from Newcastle United, scored in the second, 63rd and 89th minutes against the relegation-threatened hosts.

Florian Thauvin has scored five goals in his last three Ligue 1 games
Florian Thauvin has scored five goals in his last three Ligue 1 games

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games since moving to France last August.

Marseille are sixth in Ligue 1, one point behind fifth-placed Bordeaux with three games remaining.

A fifth-placed finish will secure a place in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Line-ups

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 2Souquet
  • 4Baysse
  • 31Dante
  • 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 21mins
  • 26KozielloSubstituted forObbadiat 84'minutes
  • 6SeriBooked at 41mins
  • 21Barbosa Pereira
  • 5Belhanda
  • 13EyssericSubstituted forDonisat 75'minutes
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forLe Bihanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Le Bihan
  • 11Srarfi
  • 18Walter
  • 22Donis
  • 24Obbadi
  • 32Sarr
  • 40Benítez

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 19AurierSubstituted forRabiotat 65'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17MaxwellSubstituted forMeunierat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 8MottaBooked at 90mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Di MaríaBooked at 90mins
  • 9CavaniBooked at 59mins
  • 23DraxlerBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 12Meunier
  • 15Ganchinho Guedes
  • 16Areola
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 25Rabiot
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet
Attendance:
33,190

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamParis St G
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Nice 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nice 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Dismissal

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Nice 3, Paris Saint Germain 1. Anastasios Donis (Nice) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).

Paul Baysse (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mickael Le Bihan (Nice).

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Nice).

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Mickael Le Bihan (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Mounir Obbadi replaces Vincent Koziello.

Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Jean Michael Seri (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Marquinhos is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Nice).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Mickael Le Bihan replaces Mario Balotelli.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Paul Baysse (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Anastasios Donis replaces Valentin Eysseric because of an injury.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dalbert.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.

Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th April 2017

View all French Ligue 1 results

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco34265395296683
2Paris St G35255572264680
3Nice352211259293077
4Lyon341831368422657
5Bordeaux351511949391056
6Marseille3515101053391455
7Saint-Étienne34121393830849
8Nantes35139133447-1348
9Rennes351014113239-744
10Guingamp35128154049-944
11Lille35127163741-443
12Toulouse351012133639-342
13Montpellier35109164760-1339
14Angers35116183548-1339
15Metz35109163670-3439
16Lorient35104214266-2434
17Dijon35712164454-1033
18Caen3596203463-2933
19Nancy3588192646-2032
20Bastia34710172748-2131
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired