Italian Serie A
Inter Milan0Napoli1

Inter Milan 0-1 Napoli

Jose Callejon scores for Napoli away to Inter Milan
Jose Callejon has scored 12 goals in 34 Serie A games this season

Napoli increased the pressure on Roma in the race for a Champions League group stage place with a narrow victory at Inter Milan.

Spanish forward Jose Callejon scored the winner for the Naples-based club, who are now one point behind second-placed Roma with four games left.

The top two qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Inter are now without a win in six league games and are in seventh spot in the Serie A table.

Earlier, Roma lost 3-1 to Lazio in the Derby della Capitale to leave leaders Juventus four points away from being crowned champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.

AC Milan's European hopes take a knock

AC Milan's hopes of securing a Europa League third qualifying round spot were dented as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at relegation-threatened Crotone.

Milan, who are sixth, finished the game with 10 men after Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka was dismissed in the 90th minute.

Crotone v AC Milan
AC Milan have won just one of the past five Serie A games

Palermo secured only a fourth league win of the season to stave off relegation for at least one more game.

The next-to-bottom side beat eighth-placed Fiorentina 2-0 but are still 10 points from safety with four games to go.

Former Roma striker Mattia Destro scored twice as Bologna hammered Udinese 4-0 while there were also wins for Chievo, Cagliari and Sassuolo.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 17Medel
  • 24MurilloBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAndreolliat 77'minutes
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 56mins
  • 87Candreva
  • 6João MárioSubstituted forPerisicat 60'minutes
  • 23ÉderSubstituted forBanegaat 73'minutes
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Andreolli
  • 7Kondogbia
  • 8Palacio
  • 11Biabiany
  • 19Banega
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 30Carrizo
  • 44Perisic
  • 94Yao Guy
  • 96Barbosa Almeida

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 2Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 65mins
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRogat 63'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 42Diawara
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 73'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 81'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 3Strinic
  • 4Giaccherini
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 11Maggio
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 32Pavoletti
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi
Attendance:
57,076

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Napoli 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Napoli 1.

Attempt saved. Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).

Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan).

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Marco Andreolli replaces Jeison Murillo.

Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Marko Rog (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Éver Banega replaces Éder.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Marek Hamsik.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio with a cross.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Booking

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yuto Nagatomo.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

