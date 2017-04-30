Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Napoli 1.
Inter Milan 0-1 Napoli
Napoli increased the pressure on Roma in the race for a Champions League group stage place with a narrow victory at Inter Milan.
Spanish forward Jose Callejon scored the winner for the Naples-based club, who are now one point behind second-placed Roma with four games left.
The top two qualify for the Champions League group stage.
Inter are now without a win in six league games and are in seventh spot in the Serie A table.
Earlier, Roma lost 3-1 to Lazio in the Derby della Capitale to leave leaders Juventus four points away from being crowned champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.
AC Milan's European hopes take a knock
AC Milan's hopes of securing a Europa League third qualifying round spot were dented as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at relegation-threatened Crotone.
Milan, who are sixth, finished the game with 10 men after Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka was dismissed in the 90th minute.
Palermo secured only a fourth league win of the season to stave off relegation for at least one more game.
The next-to-bottom side beat eighth-placed Fiorentina 2-0 but are still 10 points from safety with four games to go.
Former Roma striker Mattia Destro scored twice as Bologna hammered Udinese 4-0 while there were also wins for Chievo, Cagliari and Sassuolo.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
