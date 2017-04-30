Inter Milan 0-1 Napoli

Jose Callejon has scored 12 goals in 34 Serie A games this season

Napoli increased the pressure on Roma in the race for a Champions League group stage place with a narrow victory at Inter Milan.

Spanish forward Jose Callejon scored the winner for the Naples-based club, who are now one point behind second-placed Roma with four games left.

The top two qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Inter are now without a win in six league games and are in seventh spot in the Serie A table.

Earlier, Roma lost 3-1 to Lazio in the Derby della Capitale to leave leaders Juventus four points away from being crowned champions of Italy for a sixth successive season.

AC Milan's European hopes take a knock

AC Milan's hopes of securing a Europa League third qualifying round spot were dented as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at relegation-threatened Crotone.

Milan, who are sixth, finished the game with 10 men after Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka was dismissed in the 90th minute.

AC Milan have won just one of the past five Serie A games

Palermo secured only a fourth league win of the season to stave off relegation for at least one more game.

The next-to-bottom side beat eighth-placed Fiorentina 2-0 but are still 10 points from safety with four games to go.

Former Roma striker Mattia Destro scored twice as Bologna hammered Udinese 4-0 while there were also wins for Chievo, Cagliari and Sassuolo.