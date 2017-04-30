Roma 1-3 Lazio

Italian Serie A
Lazio beat Roma for the first time in Serie A since November 2012
Juventus are four points away from a sixth successive Serie A title after nearest challengers Roma lost the Derby della Capitale to Lazio.

Roma, who had defender Antonio Rudiger sent off in stoppage time, fell behind to Keita Balde Diao's finish.

Daniele de Rossi equalised with a controversial penalty after Wallace was wrongly adjudged to have fouled Kevin Strootman.

Dusan Basta and Balde Diao struck in the second half to seal Lazio's win.

Top of Serie A

Roma's misery was compounded when Rudiger was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Lazio forward Filip Djordevic in the closing stages.

Second-placed Roma would have cut Juventus' lead to six points with a win but fourth-placed Lazio, who still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, were the dominant team throughout.

Replays showed there was no contact when Strootman went down to win a penalty.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus will secure the title if they win at home to mid-table Torino next Saturday (19:45 BST) and Roma fail to win away to AC Milan on Sunday, 7 May (19:45 BST).

Roma host Juventus in the league on 14 May.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi (bottom right) celebrated with his players and playing staff after the final whistle
Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 90mins
  • 44Manolas
  • 20FazioSubstituted forPerottiat 64'minutes
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 6Strootman
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forTottiat 73'minutes
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 11Salah
  • 9Dzeko
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forda Silva Peresat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 5Paredes
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 10Totti
  • 13da Silva Peres
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 3de VrijSubstituted forHoedtat 74'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 8Basta
  • 16ParoloBooked at 90mins
  • 20BigliaBooked at 45mins
  • 19Lulic
  • 6J LukakuSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 43'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 14Balde DiaoBooked at 87minsSubstituted forDjordjevicat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoedt
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 9Djordjevic
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 11Crecco
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 25Lombardi
  • 26Radu
  • 31Adamonis
  • 55Vargic
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 1, Lazio 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 1, Lazio 3.

Dismissal

Antonio Rüdiger (Roma) is shown the red card.

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Roma).

Filip Djordjevic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Marco Parolo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mohamed Salah (Roma).

Bastos (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bruno Peres.

Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a cross.

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Wesley Hoedt (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Emerson (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Filip Djordjevic replaces Keita.

Booking

Keita (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, Lazio 3. Keita (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic following a fast break.

Offside, Lazio. Thomas Strakosha tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Foul by Francesco Totti (Roma).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Booking

Wesley Hoedt (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mohamed Salah (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).

Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Offside, Lazio. Wallace tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Felipe Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Francesco Totti (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Emerson (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Roma).

Keita (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Wesley Hoedt replaces Stefan de Vrij because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Francesco Totti replaces Daniele De Rossi.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Senad Lulic.

