Celta Vigo v Manchester United

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to 'close trophy circle'

Europa League semi-final first leg

Venue: Estadio de Balaidos Date: Thursday 4 May Kick-off: 20:05 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live at 19:00

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of several injured players on the eve of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo.

Defender Eric Bailly trained on Wednesday despite limping out of Sunday's draw with Swansea City.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones took part having missed nine games with a knee injury and broken toe respectively.

Midfielder Paul Pogba returns from muscle fatigue, while Juan Mata could start after undergoing groin surgery.

Manager Jose Mourinho faced the prospect of fielding midfielder Michael Carrick or 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe in central defence at Celta's Estadio de Balaidos, but either Jones or Smalling will now likely feature alongside Bailly.

However, Mourinho has confirmed left-back Luke Shaw will not play again this season due to a foot ligament injury.

United are bidding to win the Europa League for the first time and guarantee a place in next season's Champions League in the process.

"I know that it is the only competition that Manchester United as a club have never won and it would be great to close the circle and say, 'We are a club that won every single competition in the football world'," said Mourinho.

"It depends on the way we analyse the situation tomorrow after the match, but if we have to rest players next weekend, we are going to do that."

Paul Pogba has been suffering with muscle fatigue

Celta have 'a strong identity'

This will be their first meeting with Celta, who sit 11th in La Liga and have lost their last three matches.

Mourinho's side, by contrast, are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

"It's a difficult game for us," said Mourinho.

"Because of their situation in La Liga, a comfortable situation, they managed to think just about the Europa League, to rest players, to be in the maximum condition."

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo said his side need to be "faithful to who they are" if they are to overcome United across the two legs.

"My team has a strong identity and the players believe in it," said the former Argentina defender.

"The identity is about a lot of possession, a lot of pressure and a desire to win the ball back quickly when we lose it."

The second leg is on 11 May at Old Trafford. The winners meet Ajax or Lyon at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday, 24 May.