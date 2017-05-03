Match ends, Ajax 4, Lyon 1.
Ajax 4-1 Lyon
-
- From the section European Football
Ajax moved to the brink of a first European final in 21 years by overwhelming Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.
The Dutch side led when on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore glanced in a header, before Kasper Dolberg drove in a second after defensive confusion.
In an open affair, Amin Younes struck a third via a deflection after the break.
Mathieu Valbuena gave Lyon hope by curling in an away goal, but Traore added his second to give Ajax control.
Traore's finish from Hakim Ziyech's cross made the attacking midfielder the first player in Europa League history to assist three goals in a semi-final or final.
He was central to much of Ajax's good work in a match which was far from a cagey first-leg affair, with the sides sharing 37 shots in all.
Lyon, who have never played in a major European final, will now need to overturn a three-goal deficit in the second leg on 11 May if they are to face either Manchester United or Celta Vigo in the final in Stockholm 13 days later.
The French side were undone by an inswinging free-kick as Traore headed in the opener but their manager, Bruno Genesio, was visibly incensed by the defending for the hosts' second.
Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes lofted a poor clearance which was headed into the path of Dolberg, who raced through to finish with the outside of his foot.
Lopes brilliantly denied Younes when one-on-one before the break but could do little when the German's low drive deflected past him and just crossed the line on 49 minutes.
The crowd inside the Amsterdam Arena grew boisterous as their side closed in on a first European final since defeat in the European Cup to Juventus in 1996.
Valbuena's calm finish from 18 yards briefly halted the celebrations, only for Traore to restore the three-goal lead.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 2Tete
- 5Sánchez
- 36de LigtBooked at 30mins
- 4Riedewald
- 10Klaassen
- 20SchöneSubstituted forvan de Beekat 71'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 9TraoréBooked at 62mins
- 25DolbergSubstituted forNeres Camposat 88'minutes
- 11YounesSubstituted forKluivertat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Westermann
- 21de Jong
- 30van de Beek
- 33Boer
- 34Nouri
- 45Kluivert
- 77Neres Campos
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 13JalletSubstituted forRafaelat 69'minutes
- 3Nkoulou
- 5Diakhaby
- 15Morel
- 29TousartSubstituted forGhezzalat 58'minutes
- 21GonalonsBooked at 41mins
- 27CornetSubstituted forLacazetteat 76'minutes
- 8Tolisso
- 28Valbuena
- 18Fekir
Substitutes
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 10Lacazette
- 11Ghezzal
- 12Ferri
- 14Darder
- 20Rafael
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Lyon 1.
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathieu Valbuena with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Morel.
Bertrand Traoré (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Ajax).
Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Kasper Dolberg.
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Ajax).
Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Ajax. Justin Kluivert tries a through ball, but Bertrand Traoré is caught offside.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Ajax).
Mathieu Valbuena (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross.
Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Rafael.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Justin Kluivert replaces Amin Younes.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Rafael.
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Davinson Sánchez.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Maxwel Cornet.