Champions League - Semi-Finals - 1st Leg
Monaco19:45Juventus
Venue: Stade Louis II

Monaco v Juventus

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is Monaco's youngest goalscorer - taking the record from Thierry Henry

Monaco's young stars will "feel indestructible" when they face Juventus in the Champions League semi-final, but Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon says the Italian side's experience will be key.

Monaco stunned both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to reach the last four with some vibrant attacking play.

Buffon, 39, said: "They have youth and the insouciance that comes with it.

"But I think over the two matches, 180 minutes, experience will play into our hands."

Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe has caught the eye of top European clubs with a run of five goals in four knockout matches against City and Dortmund, and Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring team have scored 95 goals in 34 league games so far.

Gigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon was already an Italy international before Kylian Mbappe was born

They are on course for a first French league title since 2000, and will match their achievement of reaching the 2004 Champions League final if they are victorious over two legs against Juve.

Juventus themselves are nine points clear at the top of Serie A - which they have won for the past five years - and are hoping for a second final appearance in three years.

"I remember when I was young having that feeling of being indestructible," Buffon said.

"Monaco are a daring team - they like to attack and they do it very well.

"Their coach has an attacking philosophy and their players have scored an avalanche of goals this season."

Monaco hope midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will be available to play - possibly in a protective mask - despite breaking his nose.

Juventus are almost at full strength, with suspended midfielder Sami Khedira the only definite absentee.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said his side will need "two great performances" to reach the final, while Monaco boss Jardim said Juve's "winning culture" made them tough opposition.

Match stats

  • This is the second time these sides have met in a Champions League semi-final. Juventus secured their passage to the final with a 6-4 aggregate victory 19 years ago, before losing to Real Madrid in the final.
  • Monaco have reached the Champions League semis for the fourth time after 1993-94, 1997-98 and 2003-04. No other French league team have made the last four more than once.
  • After failing to reach the last four of the Champions League from 2003-04 to 2013-14, Juventus have now made the semis for the second time in three seasons.
  • The Turin club have reached the final in five of their six previous Champions League semis.
  • Juventus, alongside Real Madrid, are the only unbeaten team in this season's Champions League (W7 D3) and have not conceded a goal for 531 minutes, the longest current run in the competition.
  • Monaco have won 71% of their home games in the Champions League (22 out of 31). Among clubs to have hosted at least 30 games, only Real Madrid (76.5%), Barcelona (72.1%) and Bayern Munich (71.3%) have a better win ratio.
  • The Ligue 1 leaders have scored exactly three goals in each of their four Champions League knockout games this season. They are the first team in the competition's history to find the net at least three times in four consecutive knockout games.

