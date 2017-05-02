Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored another Champions League hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Atletico Madrid in the semi-final first leg to close in on a third final in four years.
Real were utterly dominant throughout against their city rivals at the Bernabeu and led after 10 minutes when Ronaldo headed home Casemiro's cross.
It looked as if the hosts might fail to fully capitalise on their superiority - until Ronaldo let the ball bounce and smashed an unstoppable shot from 16 yards past Atletico keeper Jan Oblak, who had made several saves to keep his side in the tie.
And the Portugal forward ensured all the headlines would be his with a second consecutive Champions League hat-trick, having scored five goals in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich. It was his easiest goal of the night, as he controlled Lucas Vazquez's cross in plenty of space before firing home.
Atletico failed to have a shot on target and will need to pull off one of the Champions League's all-time special performances to stop double-chasing Real from ending their European dreams for the fourth straight season.
Ronaldo does it again
Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 103 goals, loves the big occasion. And occasions do not come much bigger.
He has now scored one more goal - 52 - in the knockout stages than he has in the group stages. He has now scored eight goals in his past three games in the competition, and is up to 13 Champions League semi-final goals.
At the age of 32, Ronaldo has reinvented himself as a striker, rather than the marauding wide player cutting in and shooting we watched for most of his career.
He was not heavily involved for large periods of the game, with only 50 touches of the ball compared with 123 for midfielder Toni Kroos. And he only had five shots - scoring with all of his efforts on target.
Ronaldo was in an offside position when Sergio Ramos' cross came in for the first goal, but the ball never reached him, instead coming out to Casemiro, who crossed for Ronaldo to head home.
His second came when Karim Benzema held off Diego Godin, and Filipe Luis' follow-up clearance bounced up to Ronaldo, who lashed home.
And he surely wrapped the tie up when he added a third in the 86th minute.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 19Modric
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoBooked at 48minsSubstituted forAsensioat 68'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 19Hernández
- 15SavicBooked at 83mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 6KokeBooked at 26mins
- 14Gabi
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGaitánat 58'minutes
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forCorreaat 68'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 21GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 5Tiago
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 37Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Koke.
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabi.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Atlético de Madrid 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez following a fast break.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.