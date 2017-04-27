Joey Barton: FA gave Burnley midfielder 'shortest possible ban'

Barton has also criticised the FA for what he says is a "dependence on betting companies"

The Football Association says Joey Barton's 18-month suspension from all football activities was "the shortest possible" ban it could have imposed after he breached rules on gambling.

In the written reasons explaining Wednesday's decision, the FA revealed Barton placed 1,260 bets worth £205,172, at a loss of £16,708.

The 34-year-old Burnley midfielder has admitted he is addicted to gambling.

But the FA said a "dismissive attitude to the rules" was also a factor.

"His addiction may have distorted his thinking in part, but it is not a compete answer for this continued conduct," the FA said.

The governing body acknowledged Barton's "difficulties are compounded by the fact betting is 'everywhere' in sport".

It also said it accepted his betting was "not calculated to make money" which it said "mitigates the gravity of his offending".

However, it concluded that "the shortest possible sanction to reflect the totality of his betting breaches was a suspension from football and footballing activity for a period of 18 months".

More to follow.