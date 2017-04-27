Homophobic chanting: Brazil, Argentina and Mexico FAs fined

Fifa fined several football authorities for the use of pyrotechnics in their national stadiums

The football associations of Brazil, Argentina and Mexico have been fined by Fifa for their fans' homophobic chanting in 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil and Argentina's associations were fined 35,000 (£27,248) and 20,000 (£15,565) Swiss francs respectively by world football's governing body.

Mexico's association has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,781).

The fines were "for incidents involving discriminatory and unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants".

A Fifa statement said the chanting took place during recent qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup but did not specify which games.

Meanwhile, Albania's football association has been fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£77,945) for several incidents during their World Cup qualifying defeat away to Italy on 24 March, "including the use of pyrotechnics which led to the suspension of the match for several minutes".

Italy's association has been fined 15,000 Swiss francs (£11,701) for incidents during the game, which the home side won 2-0.

The use of pyrotechnics by supporters and an overcrowded stadium against China resulted in Iran's football association receiving a 50,000 Swiss francs (£39,015) fine.

The football associations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Montenegro have been fined 26,500 Swiss francs (£20,680), 17,500 Swiss francs (£13,656) and 15,000 Swiss francs (£11,701) respectively for various incidents involving the use of pyrotechnics by fans.