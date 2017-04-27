Paul Robinson: Birmingham City captain to serve three-game ban after Villa incident

Paul Robinson's clash with Villa skipper James Chester came in the celebrations which followed Gabby Agbonlahor's 68th-minute winning goal

Birmingham club captain Paul Robinson has been given a three-game Football Association ban for violent conduct in the local derby loss at Aston Villa.

The 38-year-old defender was seen to aim a kick at home skipper James Chester on Sunday in the aftermath of Gabby Agbonlahor's 68th-minute winner.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

Robinson will now miss Saturday's home game with Huddersfield Town and the final-day trip to Bristol City.

He will also start next season still under suspension if Robinson, who is on his second one-year player-coach contract at St Andrew's, opts to extend his playing career for yet another season.

Robinson has so far made 171 appearances since being given the chance to extend his career with Birmingham, who he joined on a free transfer in September 2012.

The FA have the power to act on any off-the-ball incidents not seen at the time by the match officials, which are then referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

The former Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United defender was sent off in Blues' other away West Midlands derby this season - a 2-1 win at Wolves in February - before his red card was overturned by the FA on appeal.