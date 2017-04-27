Lawro's Premier League predictions v Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is actor Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC drama Line of Duty.

Dunbar is an Arsenal fan who was a long-term season-ticket holder at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium when he lived in nearby Crouch End.

He is optimistic about the Gunners' chances of beating Chelsea in next month's FA Cup final.

"At the end of a very difficult season for everyone, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel," Dunbar told BBC Sport.

"I think we will be much happier playing Chelsea in the final than we would have been playing Tottenham - Spurs are ultimately a better side than Chelsea at the moment.

"So I think we've got a chance. Actually, while we've got Alexis Sanchez, we've always got a chance.

Should Arsene Wenger stay or go? "I am loathe to say he should leave but, on the other hand, I think the club needs a new broom," says Dunbar. "But is up to him to decide when he is going to go. I think most fans are loyal to him."

Dunbar says his character in Line of Duty was based on a couple of football managers, but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is not one of them.

"There are a whole lot of great managers that came out of the west of Scotland - Bill Shankly, Jock Stein and Sir Alex Ferguson," he explained.

"They had great man-management skill, there is no question about it - they were able to handle people.

"Hastings had to have the same skills, where he can get the best out of everybody. I am from not far away myself so I have kind of mined that quality for him a little bit."

So, does Hastings need to go into the Arsenal dressing room to try to get more out of their players?

"No, I think you would be wrong to think Wenger cannot drum our players up," Dunbar said. "I think he did it big time in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

"I wouldn't mind going in though, every now and again, giving them a wake-up call."

Premier League predictions - week 35 Result Lawro Adrian SATURDAY Southampton v Hull City x-x 2-0 2-1 Stoke City v West Ham x-x 2-0 1-1 Sunderland v Bournemouth x-x 1-1 0-1 West Brom v Leicester City x-x 2-1 1-1 Crystal Palace v Burnley x-x 2-1 3-1 SUNDAY Man Utd v Swansea City x-x 2-0 3-0 Everton v Chelsea x-x 0-2 1-1 Middlesbrough v Man City x-x 0-2 0-2 Tottenham v Arsenal x-x 1-1 2-2 MONDAY Watford v Liverpool x-x 1-2 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Southampton v Hull City

Southampton actually played quite well against Chelsea on Tuesday, but got hit for four in the end.

As good as Hull have been at home since Marco Silva took charge in January, they still cannot win away.

The Tigers have drawn one and lost eight out of nine matches on the road in all competitions in that time, and I don't see them improving on that record here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adrian's prediction: 2-1

Stoke City v West Ham

I'm not sure what has happened to Stoke, who have lost five of their past six matches, but I am sure their manager Mark Hughes will turn it around.

The Potters did not manage their first league win until mid-October and have had quite an up and down season, but I actually think they will finish the campaign strongly.

Five points from their past three matches have taken West Ham clear of the relegation dog-fight, but I still don't see them going to Stoke and winning.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adrian's prediction: 1-1

Sunderland v Bournemouth

Sunderland are doomed. They could go down this weekend if results go against them, but it is just a matter of time until their relegation is confirmed.

The question now is 'what happens next?' and a lot of that will be down to the club's owner Ellis Short.

Media playback is not supported on this device Moyes rues 'poor goal' after Sunderland defeat

As for Saturday, well Sunderland have not won at home since 17 December, and I cannot see that run ending against Bournemouth.

The Cherries are all but safe after hammering Middlesbrough last time out, and I don't think it will be long until they are mathematically sure of staying up.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adrian's prediction: 0-1

West Brom v Leicester

West Brom have lost their past three matches and their season is in danger of petering out, which is a shame because they have spent so much of it in the top half of the table.

The Baggies are at home, and have not played since 16 April, while Leicester were in action against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

I think that will make a difference, although I could not really tell you where the Baggies' goals are going to come from.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare says his side are not safe yet, but I think they will be fine because the teams below them are not winning regularly enough to over-take them.

If Leicester do need to win one of their remaining games to make sure of staying up, then I think they will do it.

Leicester's remaining PL games after they play West Brom Saturday, 6 May Watford (h) Saturday, 13 May Man City (a) Thursday, 18 May Tottenham (h) Sunday, 21 May Bournemouth (h)

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adrian's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Burnley (17:30 BST)

It looked like Crystal Palace were going to edge closer to safety on Wednesday night, because their game with Tottenham had 0-0 written all over it until Christian Eriksen scored Spurs' winner.

Media playback is not supported on this device Allardyce praises 'terrific effort' from Palace

The Eagles are running out of centre-halves after losing Mamadou Sakho to injury but, at the other end, they always pose problems.

Burnley were brushed aside by Manchester United last time out and it might take a little while longer before they banish their relegation fears.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adrian's prediction: 3-1

SUNDAY

Man Utd v Swansea (12:00 BST)

Swansea need a win but, although they have beaten Manchester United home or away in each of the past three seasons, I don't see them doing it again on Sunday.

I don't think United will be affected by their upcoming trip to Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

But Jose Mourinho's side have trips to Tottenham and Arsenal either side of the return on 11 May, and that run of games could define his first season at Old Trafford.

By the end of it we will probably have an idea of which competition offers them the best route into next season's Champions League, but for now they are still trying to ring-fence a top-four finish.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adrian's prediction: 3-0

Everton v Chelsea (14:05 BST)

Everton are on a phenomenal run of form at Goodison Park, where they have won their past eight league games and scored 29 goals.

But if anyone is going to stop them, it is the league leaders.

Chelsea are within touching distance of the title now, and I think they will go there and do a job, and expose any weakness or tiredness that Everton have.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adrian's prediction: 1-1

Middlesbrough v Man City (14:05 BST)

Middlesbrough ended an 16-game winless run in the league by beating Sunderland on Wednesday but they remain in deep trouble.

Media playback is not supported on this device Boro will take on the fight - Agnew

Boro are in a situation now where a draw is not good enough for them, regardless of the opposition.

They are more ambitious going forward under Steve Agnew than they were when Aitor Karanka was in charge but they still don't have the players to hurt teams.

Manchester City do, and they will go to the Riverside Stadium and attack Middlesbrough. I think they will find a way through.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adrian's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Arsenal (16:30 BST)

Tottenham found a way to beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday night despite not playing particularly well, and that was a great result for them.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino praises 'great' Eriksen winner

Spurs have now won eight league games on the spin but I just have a feeling that Arsenal will put a spanner in the works of their bid to catch Chelsea.

The Gunners' winning run in all competitions is much shorter, at three matches, but it included Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet)

Arsene Wenger's side will be full of confidence and have got a bit of momentum too. This is a game that I don't see them losing.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adrian's prediction: This is going to be very difficult for Arsenal - Spurs are probably the best team in England at the moment. I would be happy with a draw but who knows? It is a one-off game and anything can happen. 2-2

MONDAY

Watford v Liverpool (20:00 BST)

Liverpool got battered 3-0 when they went to Vicarage Road last season, after conceding two goals in the first 15 minutes.

I just don't see that happening on Monday, especially if Watford play like they did when they lost 2-0 at 10-man Hull last time out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool must stay positive - Klopp

The Hornets are back at home, but this still looks like a winnable fixture for Liverpool - although I thought the same about their last game against Crystal Palace.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Adrian's prediction: 1-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P34 W23 D0 L11

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora 90 Lawro (average after 34 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Goldie, Amy Macdonald, Colin Murray 80 David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Anthony Crolla, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley, Jermaine Jenas Sting & son 50 Martin Kemp, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, CFC Fan TV, Full Time DEVILS, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith, Charlie Nelson 10 Omid Djalili

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Liverpool 34 24 10 0 82 +2 2 Chelsea 33 24 5 4 77 -1 3 Man City 33 22 9 2 75 +1 4 Man Utd 33 21 10 2 73 +1 5 Arsenal 32 21 9 2 72 +1 6 Tottenham 33 21 9 3 72 -4 7 Leicester 33 20 6 7 66 +8 8 Everton 34 9 18 7 45 -1 9 Crystal Palace 34 10 12 12 42 +3 10 West Brom 33 10 10 13 40 -2 11 Stoke 34 9 11 14 38 0 12 West Ham 34 9 9 16 36 +2 13 Bournemouth 34 8 8 18 32 0 14 Sunderland 33 8 8 17 32 +6 15 Burnley 34 5 12 17 27 +1 16 Watford 33 7 6 20 27 -6 17 Middlesbrough 34 4 9 21 20 +2 18 Southampton 32 4 8 20 20 -9 19 Swansea 34 4 8 22 20 -1 20 Hull 34 3 4 27 13 -3

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League matches, Lawro got three correct results, with no perfect scores, from the six matches, for a total of 30 points.

He beat Radio 1Xtra DJ Trevor Nelson, who got two correct results to score 20 points, but lost out to fellow MOTD pundit Jermaine Jenas, who got three correct results, including one perfect score, for a tally of 60 points.

In the FA Cup semi-finals, Nelson fared the best, correctly predicting that Chelsea would beat Spurs in normal time, while Lawro thought the Blues would win via penalties. Nobody picked Arsenal to win the other tie.

Lawro made the following predictions for the midweek Premier League games, but he did not have an opponent for all the games so not all the scores count towards his season totals.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro TUESDAY Chelsea v Southampton 4-2 2-0 WEDNESDAY Arsenal v Leicester 1-0 2-0 Middlesbrough v Sunderland 1-0 0-0 Crystal Palace v Tottenham 0-1 1-2 THURSDAY Man City v Man Utd x-x 1-1