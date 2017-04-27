Scott Brown: Celtic captain wins appeal over red card
Celtic captain Scott Brown is free to face Rangers in the Premiership on Saturday after overturning the red card he received against Ross County.
The 31-year-old midfielder's sending-off has been reduced to a caution "for recklessly dangerous play" following an appeal to the Scottish FA.
Brown was sent off for a stoppage-time challenge on Liam Boyce in a 2-2 draw.
Champions Celtic chose to contest the decision, with disciplinary hearings delayed due to the Easter holiday.
That allowed Brown to play in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden.
While Brown is available to play in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox, the yellow card takes him over the disciplinary threshold that triggers a two-game suspension.
That means he will sit out subsequent league matches against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.