Mamadou Sakho: Crystal Palace defender suffers suspected ligament damage

Sakho had to be taken off on a stretcher following his second-half injury against Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce fears on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has suffered knee ligament damage after he was carried off against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Sakho fell awkwardly after challenging Spurs striker Harry Kane for the ball in the second half of the 1-0 defeat.

The 27-year-old joined Palace in January, signing on loan until the end of the season.

"It looks like ligament trouble for Mama," said Allardyce.

"We certainly hope it's not the cruciate but it could be the medial or the lateral.

"It certainly looks like a hyper-extension of the knee and we wait and see what the scan shows."

Sakho has made eight appearances for Crystal Palace, helping them move up to 12th and seven points clear of the relegation zone.