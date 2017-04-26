BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-0 Leicester: Arsene Wenger praises Gunners' hunger

Wenger praises Arsenal 'hunger' after Foxes win

Arsene Wenger praises Arsenal's "hunger" after they "dug deep" to beat Leicester courtesy of a late deflected goal to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City

